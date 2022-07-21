Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney Developing New Musical Movie PENELOPE

Disney Developing New Musical Movie PENELOPE

The film is being planned for a theatrical release.

Jul. 21, 2022  

Disney is developing a new movie musical comedy loosely based on the Princess and the Pea.

Deadline has reported that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist producer Robert Suddeth is writing the script. Plot details are currently under wraps, other than that the film will be a new and "unique twist" on the fairy tale.

The project, which is in early development, is being planned for a theatrical release.

The Princess and the Pea was originally written by Hans Christian Andersen, whose work has inspired The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Thumbelina, and more. The Princess and the Pea is also the original inspiration behind the hit musical, Once Upon A Mattress.

Aside from his previous work on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Suddeth is currently working on co-executive producing The Rise of the Pink Ladies, a new Grease prequel series on Paramount+.

Will Gluck, who is also currently developing a live-action adaption of Disney's animated Aristocats film, is producing through his Olive Bridge banner.

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Performs 'Welcome to the Rock' on the TODAY SHOW
July 21, 2022

The cast of Come From Away performed 'Wecome to the Rock' on TODAY this morning, as part of the show's Citi Music Series. The performance featured Jenn Collela, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Sharone Sayegh, Gene Weygandt, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, and more.
Kelow Latesha Taps Asian Doll for New Single 'He Ain't Mine'
July 21, 2022

Kelow LaTesha arrives full speed with the release of her base-knocking new single “He Ain’t Mine” featuring Dallas-born rapper Asian Doll. Kelow LaTesha is gearing up to release her forthcoming new project set for arrival before the last quarter of this year. Her single “Titanic,” featuring Goonew arrived last month.
Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Star in THE GOOD NURSE on Netflix
July 21, 2022

The Good Nurse is based on Charles Graeber's book of the same name. Based on true events, the film stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, also featuring Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, Malik Yoba, Alix West Lefler, and Noah Emmerich.
VIDEO: Patina Miller Discusses How The Witch in INTO THE WOODS is 'Misunderstood' on CBS MORNINGS
July 21, 2022

Watch Patina Miller sit down on CBS Mornings to discuss her current Broadway run as The With in the revival of Into the Woods. During the interview, Miller discussed how the Witch can often be misunderstood and how becoming a mother has changed her perspective of the character.
Billie Eilish Releases 'Guitar Songs' EP
July 21, 2022

Listen to Billie Eilish's new EP, 'Guitar Songs,' consisting of two new sings, 'TV' and 'The 30th.' Earlier this year, Eilish and her brother FINNEAS won an Academy Award for 'No Time to Die,' her track from the recent James Bond film. Listen to the new EP now!