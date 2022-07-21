Disney Developing New Musical Movie PENELOPE

Disney is developing a new movie musical comedy loosely based on the Princess and the Pea.

Deadline has reported that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist producer Robert Suddeth is writing the script. Plot details are currently under wraps, other than that the film will be a new and "unique twist" on the fairy tale.

The project, which is in early development, is being planned for a theatrical release.

The Princess and the Pea was originally written by Hans Christian Andersen, whose work has inspired The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Thumbelina, and more. The Princess and the Pea is also the original inspiration behind the hit musical, Once Upon A Mattress.

Aside from his previous work on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Suddeth is currently working on co-executive producing The Rise of the Pink Ladies, a new Grease prequel series on Paramount+.

Will Gluck, who is also currently developing a live-action adaption of Disney's animated Aristocats film, is producing through his Olive Bridge banner.