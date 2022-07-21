Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at Natascia Diaz & More in FOLLIES at San Francisco Playhouse

Performances run through September 10. 

Jul. 21, 2022  

San Francisco Playhouse is now presenting Follies, starring Natascia Diaz, through September 10. Get a first look at all new video footage from the production below!

The cast features Natascia Diaz as Sally Durant Plummer; Samantha Rose Cárdenas* as Young Sally and Ensemble; Maureen McVerry* as of Phyllis Rogers Stone; Danielle Cheiken as Young Phyllis and Young Heidi; Anthony Rollins-Mullens* as Buddy Plummer; Chachi Delgado as Young Buddy; Chris Vettel* as Benjamin Stone; Cameron La Brie as Young Benjamin; Cindy Goldfield* as Carlotta Campion; Lucinda Hitchcock Cone* as Hattie Walker
Jill Slyter as Solange LaFitte; Caroline Louise Altman* as Stella Deems and Heidi Schiller
Louis Parnell* as Dimitri Weismann; Frederick Winthrop as Roscoe; Eiko Yamamoto as Emily Whitman; Rene Collins as Theodore Whitman; Emily Corbo as Ensemble; M. Javi Harnly as Ensemble; Anthony Maglio as Ensemble and Kevin; Catrina Manahan as Ensemble; Anne Warque as Ensemble.

Follies features a book by James Goldman, with Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

It's 1971, and theatrical impresario Dimitri Weismann is hosting a reunion of former Follies performers in his crumbling theatre, about to be demolished to make room for a parking lot. The artists gather for one last time, reminiscing about the past and contemplating their future, before the theater dims its lights for good. Surreal, sophisticated, compelling, heart wrenching and epic in scope, this legendary masterpiece uses the musical theatre as a metaphor for the collapse of American innocence and naiveté.

