VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Performs 'Welcome to the Rock' on the TODAY SHOW

The cast of Come From Away performed "Wecome to the Rock" on TODAY this morning, as part of the show's Citi Music Series.

COME FROM AWAY currently features Sharone Sayegh, De'Lon Grant, Becky Gulsvig, Caesar Samayoa, James Seol, Q. Smith, Sharone Sayegh, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Gene Weygandt, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin, Julie Reiber, and original Broadway cast member Jenn Colella as 'Beverley/Annette & others,' a performance that earned her a 2017 Tony Award nomination.

The Tony & Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical is now playing at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) through Sunday, October 2, 2022.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

A "Best Musical" winner all around the world, Come From Away began performances on Broadway on February 18, 2017, and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, earning 7 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical and winning the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical (Christopher Ashley). The original musical recouped its $12 million capitalization in less than 8 months on Broadway.

