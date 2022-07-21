Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Paradise Square
Garth Drabinsky Added To Canadian Equity's Do Not Work List

Drabinsky was previously convicted in Canada for fraud and forgery.

Jul. 21, 2022  
Following Actors' Equity placing Paradise Square producer Garth Drabinsky on their Do Not Work List, Canadian Actors' Equity has announced that they are instructing members not to work for Garth Drabinsky or any company he may be associated with until such time as all outstanding amounts have been paid owing to the members or AEA, all legal actions associated with Paradise Square have been resolved to AEA's satisfaction and AEA has removed Garth Drabinsky from their "Do Not Work" list.

This will effectively limit his ability to produce professional theatre in Canada

Canadian Actors' Equity's agreements only permit the Association to place an engager on our own Defaulting Engagers list for failure to meet their obligations on a project under CAEA's jurisdiction.

In a message to its members, CAEA wrote "If you are approached by Mr. Drabinsky or any production he is associated with for auditions or work, please contact the Equity office immediately. Canadian Actors' Equity stands in solidarity with AEA and we sincerely hope that our colleagues in the U.S. are able to secure payments for everyone engaged on Paradise Square so that all the talented artists are fully compensated for their work."

As previously reported, Actors' Equity and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829 are taking Paradise Square to court for $350,000 in owed benefit contributions, wages and other fees, and this week's salary issues are in addition to that ongoing litigation.

Paradise Square failed to keep up with a payment schedule set up as part of a settlement agreement with Actors' Equity in May, and the Equity is now separately seeking $189,877 in unpaid union dues and benefit fund contributions and interest.



