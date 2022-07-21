World Premiere Musical CORNELIA STREET & Five World Premiere Plays Announced for Atlantic Theater Company 2022-2023 Season

Atlantic Theater Company has announced productions for its 2022-2023 season.



Atlantic's 2022-2023 season will include the world premiere of Gracie Gardner's play I'm Revolting, directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Knud Adams; the world premiere of Lloyd Suh's The Far Country, directed by Obie Award winner Eric Ting; the world premiere musical Cornelia Street, with a book by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens, music and lyrics by Mark Eitzel, directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe; the world premiere of Deepa Purohit's Elyria, directed by Awoye Timpo; the world premiere play A Simulacrum, written by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath with Steve Cuiffo, directed by Lucas Hnath; and the world premiere of Lee Cataluna's Heart Strings, directed by Kat Yen for Atlantic for Kids.

Atlantic members receive exclusive access and up to 46% savings on tickets. Memberships begin at $50 and benefits include a priority booking period, no additional fees, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets, and more!

ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY 2022-2023 SEASON



I'M REVOLTING

World Premiere Play

Written by Gracie Gardner

Directed by Knud Adams

Linda Gross Theater

September 8 - October 16, 2022

Opening: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

At a skin cancer clinic in NYC (not the famous one), patients wait to find out how much of themselves they're about to lose. We are thrilled to welcome back Drama Desk Award nominee Knud Adams (English) teaming up with Relentless Award winner Gracie Gardner (2020-2021 Tow Playwright-in-Residence) for her Off-Broadway debut.



THE FAR COUNTRY

World Premiere Play

Written by Lloyd Suh

Directed by Eric Ting

Linda Gross Theater

November 17, 2022 - January 1, 2023

Opening: Monday, December 5, 2022

An intimate epic that follows an unlikely family's journey from rural Taishan to the wild west of California in the wake of the Chinese Exclusion Act. An Atlantic commissioned play by Guggenheim fellow Lloyd Suh (The Chinese Lady) directed by Obie Award winner Eric Ting (We Are Proud to Present...).

CORNELIA STREET

World Premiere Musical

Book by Simon Stephens

Music and Lyrics by Mark Eitzel

Directed by Neil Pepe

Atlantic Stage 2

January 14 - February 19, 2023

Opening: Monday, February 6, 2023

In a back street in the west village, Jacob Towney tries to save the restaurant that has been his home for longer than he can remember and release his daughter to the life he dreams she can have. His place is a home for the odd ghosts of the village. It is out of place and out of time and running out of luck. We are excited to welcome back Tony Award winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) for his third collaboration with acclaimed singer/songwriter Mark Eitzel (American Music Club), directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe (American Buffalo).

ELYRIA

World Premiere Play

Written by Deepa Purohit

Directed by Awoye Timpo

Linda Gross Theater

February 9 - March 26, 2023

Opening: Monday, February 27, 2023

1982. Elyria, Ohio: Two mothers collide 20 years, 2 continents, and 2 oceans after making a deal of a lifetime, forcing them to face the knots of the past and the uncertainty of their inextricably linked future. We are thrilled to welcome back Awoye Timpo (The Homecoming Queen) to direct Deepa Purohit's Off-Broadway debut.



A SIMULACRUM

World Premiere Play

Written by Lucas Hnath with Steve Cuiffo

Directed by Lucas Hnath

Atlantic Stage 2

May 25 - June 25, 2023

Opening: Monday, June 5, 2023

Lucas is a playwright. Steve is a magician. Lucas asked Steve to show him some magic tricks. Steve did. And this is what happened. Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Dana H.) directs this unique collaboration starring leading sleight of hand artist Steve Cuiffo.

HEART STRINGS

ATLANTIC FOR KIDS

World Premiere Play

Written by Lee Cataluna

Directed by Kat Yen

Linda Gross Theater

October 1 - 23, 2022

On a little island in the middle of the Pacific, two girls face a big storm, a clash of cultures, and the knots of sibling rivalry. Following the treasured Hawaiian tradition of adoption, the hanai children untangle what it means to be family and learn the commitments and responsibilities that come with loving someone. Set in a Hawaii before statehood, the story is told using the simple and beautiful hei, Hawaiian string figures which are like Cat's Cradle, and teaches that family is defined by how people take care of one another.

We are happy to bring our Atlantic for Kids program back to audiences in person this season with Native Hawaiian writer Lee Cataluna's New York debut with director Kat Yen!

BIOGRAPHIES

I'M REVOLTING

Gracie Gardner (Playwright) is the author of the plays Panopticon (Clubbed Thumb), Pussy Sludge (Munich Volkstheater), Athena (The Hearth), and Malvolios (Drama Studio London). Her plays have received the Relentless Award, a Theatertreffen Stückemarkt Selection, a McKnight National Residency, and the James Stevenson Prize. She's a member of New Dramatists, Ars Nova Play Group, and Less Than Rent. She's a Youngblood alum and she's under commission at Manhattan Theatre Club, Wise Music Group, and Ensemble Studio Theater. Her plays are published by Samuel French, Bloomsbury, and S. Fischer Verlag. She's also an EMT in Brooklyn.

Knud Adams (Director) is a NYC-based director of artful, innovative new plays. Previously with Atlantic, he directed English (Drama League and Drama Desk nominations) and Paris (hailed by New York Magazine as one of the "10 Best Theater Moments of 2020.") His other world premieres include: Bodies They Ritual with Clubbed Thumb, Private at The Mosaic Theater, The Headlands at LCT3, Notes on My Mother's Decline with The Play Company, The Workshop with Soft Focus, Tin Cat Shoes with Clubbed Thumb, and Asshole at JACK. He also recently premiered a radio play, Vapor Trail, with the Tribeca Film Festival. Knud is an alumnus of the Drama League directing fellowship, Soho Rep writer/director lab, Playwrights Horizons directing residency, and Kenyon College. www.knudadams.com

THE FAR COUNTRY

Lloyd Suh (Playwright) is the author of The Chinese Lady (recently produced with Ma-Yi at The Public Theater), Bina's Six Apples (produced this season at Alliance Theatre and Children's Theatre Company), Charles Francis Chan Jr.'s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery, The Wong Kids in the Secret of the Space Chupacabra Go!, Franklinland, Jesus in India, and many more, including The Heart Sellers, which will premiere at Milwaukee Rep this spring. His work has been produced at theaters across the country including Ensemble Studio Theatre, Magic Theatre, Denver Center, Artists Rep, Interact, Geva, Timeline, the Guthrie with Theater Mu, ArtsEmerson, Long Wharf Theatre, and others, and internationally at the Cultural Center of the Philippines and with PCPA at the Guerilla Theatre in Seoul, Korea. He has received a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, the Horton Foote Prize, the Helen Merrill Award, and the Lilah Kan Red Socks Award. He served from 2005-2010 as the Artistic Director of Second Generation and Co-Director of the Ma-Yi Writers Lab, and from 2011-2020 as Director of Artistic Programs at The Lark. He was elected in 2016 to the Dramatists Guild Council.

Eric Ting (Director) is an Obie Award-winning director whose recent credits include Lloyd Suh's Bina's Six Apples (world premiere, Children's Theater Co/ Alliance); Marcus Gardley's Lear and The Good Person of Szechwan (Cal Shakes); and Octavia E. Butler's Parable of The Sower: The Opera (world premiere, International Tour). New York: Manhattan Theatre Club, Public Theater Under the Radar, BAM Next Wave, Soho Rep. Regional: Yale Rep, Long Wharf Theatre, Hartford Stage, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Philadelphia Theatre Co, Cincinnati Playhouse, Goodman, Denver Center, CTG, ACT, Berkeley Rep, Seattle Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival. International: Singapore, France, UAE, Holland, Canada, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Bali. Upcoming: The Far Country (world premiere, Atlantic Theater Company); Between Two Knees (Seattle Rep). Awards: OBIE, TBA Awards, Connecticut Critics Circle Awards.

CORNELIA STREET

Simon Stephens (Book). For more than twenty years Simon Stephens' work has been widely translated and produced throughout the world. He has won many awards including Olivier and Tony Awards for new plays. His work ranges from the deeply political, considering such subjects such as the 7/7 London bombings (Pornography) or the possibility of school shootings in the UK (Punk Rock) to the intimate and personal (Heisenberg, Harper Regan). His adaptation of Jose Saramago's Blindness was made into a light and sound installation that was produced internationally during the Covid-19 pandemic. His most famous play is his adaptation of Mark Haddon's best-selling novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. He is under commission to The National Theatre in the UK; Manhattan Theatre Club; the Schauspielhaus Stuttgart; and Parco, Tokyo. He has been Artistic Associate at the Lyric, Hammersmith and Associate Playwright at The Royal Court Theatre. He has taught playwriting workshops in five continents. He is a Professor at the Writing School of Manchester Metropolitan University.

MARK EITZEL (Music and Lyrics) has released over 17 albums of original material with American Music Club and as a solo artist. The Guardian has called him "America's greatest living lyricist," and Rolling Stone once gave him their Songwriter of the Year award. Originally formed in 1983, AMC released seven albums before breaking up in 1995. The band reunited in 2004 for two full-lengths, Love Songs for Patriots and The Golden Age. In April of 2012 while working on his last solo record, Eitzel suffered a heart attack which forced him to slow down and delayed the album's release. In 2015, he wrote music for Simon Stephens' Song from Far Away, (Toneelgroep Amsterdam and Young Vic; dir. Ivo van Hove) his second collaboration with the English playwright following the Brighton based Marine Parade (Brighton Festival; dir. Jo McInnes). In 2017 Mark released "Hey Mr Ferryman" which UNCUT magazine called "Eitzel at his unflinching best" and Q said "Eitzel's best album in years" with Spain's El Pais gave it new album of the week as did Rolling Stone Germany. Mark is currently working on a new musical and solo album while the American Music Club early back catalogue will be reissued in 2023.

Neil Pepe (Director) received a Tony nomination for Best Director for the 2022 Broadway revival of American Buffalo. Broadway: Hands on a Hardbody, Speed-the-Plow, A Life in the Theatre. Off-Broadway/regional: A Play Is A Poem (CTG); Juno and the Paycock (Irish Rep); On the Shore of the Wide World, The Penitent, Marie and Rosetta, Hold on to Me Darling, Dying for It, 3 Kinds of Exile, Happy Hour, Offices, Almost an Evening, Parlour Song, The Night Heron, Mojo, Celebration, The Room, Dreams of Flying Dreams of Falling, Sea of Tranquility, Blue/Orange, Wolf Lullaby (Atlantic); The Subject Was Roses, Keep Your Pantheon, Romance (Center Theatre Group, Atlantic); Red Angel (Williamstown); Further Than the Furthest Thing (MTC); The Beginning of August (South Coast Repertory, Atlantic); American Buffalo (Donmar Warehouse, Atlantic); Refuge (Playwrights Horizons). Neil has been the artistic director of Atlantic Theater Company since 1992.

ELYRIA



Deepa Purohit (Playwright) is a New Georges Audrey Resident (2022) and has been a member of Ma-Yi Writers Lab since 2014. She received her MFA in Playwriting at Brooklyn College in 2020. She co-founded and ran Rising Circle Theater Collective for 12 years (2000-2012), overseeing the development of over 20 plays by playwrights of color. She's a trained actor, has a Master's in Public Health from Columbia University, and a BA in History from Northwestern University. Born in the UK, with familial roots in Ohio, East Africa, and India, she lives in NYC with her husband and son.

Awoye Timpo (Director). Off-Broadway credits include Wedding Band by Alice Childress (Theatre for a New Audience), In Old Age by Mfoniso Udofia (New York Theatre Workshop), Good Grief by Ngozi Anyanwu (Vineyard Theatre), The Revolving Cycles Truly And Steadily Roll'd by Jonathan Payne (Playwrights Realm), The Homecoming Queen by Ngozi Anyanwu (Atlantic Theater Company), Carnaval by Nikkole Salter (National Black Theatre), Ndebele Funeral by Zoey Martinson (59E59, South African tour, Edinburgh Festival), and Sister Son/Ji by Sonia Sanchez (Billie Holiday Theater). Her regional credits include The Bluest Eye (Huntington), School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Berkeley Repertory Theatre), Paradise Blue (Long Wharf Theatre) and Skeleton Crew (Chester Theater). Other work includes "Black Picture Show" (Artists Space/Metrograph), Bluebird Memories (Audible). Awoye is the Founding Producer of CLASSIX, a collective dedicated to exploding the classical canon through an exploration of work by Black writers, theclassix.org.

A SIMULACRUM

Lucas Hnath (Co-Playwright & Director). Plays include Dana H.; Hillary and Clinton; The Thin Place; A Doll's House, Part 2; Red Speedo; The Christians; A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney; Isaac's Eye; and Death Tax. He has been produced on Broadway at the John Golden and Lyceum Theatres; Off-Broadway at The Vineyard, Playwrights Horizons, New York Theatre Workshop, Soho Rep, and Ensemble Studio Theatre. His plays have also been premiered at The Goodman, Humana Festival of New Plays, Victory Gardens, and South Coast Repertory. He is a New York Theatre Workshop Usual Suspect, a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre, and an alumnus of New Dramatists. Awards: Whiting Award, Guggenheim Fellowship, Kesselring Prize, Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Play, Obie Award for Playwriting, Steinberg Playwright Award, Windham-Campbell Literary Prize, Lucille Lortel Award, and a Tony nomination for Best Play.

Steve Cuiffo (Co-Playwright) is a magician and theater maker who creates solo performance, as well as collaborative works with other artists, filmmakers, and theater companies. His work incorporates aspects of sleight of hand, misdirection, imitation, and reenactment to create unique performance, art, theater, and magic. Most recently he was the Illusion & Lip Sync Consultant for Lucas Hnath's Dana H. on Broadway, created Sleight Of Hand for the upcoming feature film of White Noise directed by Noah Baumbach, was the Magic Consultant for the new season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Other work includes: Illusion Design for Geoff Sobelle's Home and The Object Lesson; Magic for Thaddeus Phillips' Zoo Motel, Magic Director for David Blaine: Live; an associate with the Wooster Group theater company; and co-founder of Secret Arts.

ATLANTIC FOR KIDS - HEART STRINGS

LEE CATALUNA (Playwright) was born and raised on Maui, though her Native Hawaiian ancestors were from the island of Kauai. Her work for theater includes commissions from La Jolla Playhouse (What the Stars See at Night, Home of The Brave), Oregon Shakespeare Festival (IPU), Arena Stage (Emma Riot), and San Francisco Playhouse (Sons of Maui). Her script, Funeral Attire, won the Von Marie Atchley Award for Excellence in Playwriting from Native Voices at the Autry. Her rollicking ensemble piece Flowers of Hawaii has jolted audiences in Los Angeles, NYC, and most recently at Chautauqua Institute Summer 2022. Her play Home of The Brave, based on interviews with hundreds of children from military families, is produced in schools around the country. This play, Heart Strings, was workshopped at PLAYground at Northwestern University; had a reading at NYU Steinhardt; and received a ReImagine grant through TYA/USA to be developed at Atlantic Theater, NYC. Books include Three Years on Doreen's Sofa, Ordinary Ohana, and the collection of monologues in Folks You Meet at Longs. In the works are commissions from Arena Stage and San Francisco Playhouse. Her work has been supported by NEA grants. She has an MFA in Creative Writing from UC Riverside.

KAT YEN (Director) is a Taiwanese-American theater artist who has directed at Ars Nova, Cherry Lane, Ensemble Studio Theater, Bushwick Starr, JACK, and The Flea Theater, amongst others. Recent productions include Happy Life by Kathy Ng, Marisol by José Rivera, The Juniors by Noah Diaz, Two Mile Hollow by Leah Nanako Winkler, and Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play by Anne Washburn with music by Michael Friedman and Liam Bellman-Sharpe. Kat is an alumnus of Lincoln Center Directors Lab, a former Resident Director at The Flea Theater, the 2016-2017 Van Lier Directing Fellow at Second Stage and the former Artistic Director of Spookfish Theatre Company. She is also a teaching artist at Stella Adler, LAByrinth Theater company and Marymount Manhattan College and currently resides between Oahu and NYC. MFA Directing: Yale School of Drama. www.katyen.com / @katkoral

ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY

ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director). At Atlantic, our aim is singular-to empower simple and honest storytelling that fosters greater understanding of our shared world. We are a family of artists dedicated to exploring essential truths onstage, be it a show at Atlantic Theater Company or a class at Atlantic Acting School. As a producer, presenter, and educator of theater, we are driven by the belief that theater can challenge and transform our ways of thinking and urge us to reflect on our role in society. From our Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning productions to our community-based education programs, we are committed to uncovering and celebrating the stories of our varied human existence. Founded as an ensemble of impassioned artists in 1985, Atlantic Theater Company has grown into a powerhouse Off-Broadway company. We challenge, inspire, and awaken audiences with truthful storytelling presented across our two venues, the Linda Gross Theater and the intimate Stage 2 black-box. As a producer of compelling new works, we are committed to championing the stories from new and established artists alike, amplifying the voices of emerging playwrights through our deeply collaborative programs and initiatives. We have produced more than 200 plays and musicals including Tony Award-winning productions of The Band's Visit (David Yazbek, Itamar Moses), Spring Awakening (Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik), and The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Martin McDonagh); Pulitzer Prize recipient Between Riverside and Crazy (Stephen Adly Guirgis); New York Drama Critics' Circle winners for Best New Play The Night Alive (Conor McPherson) and Best Foreign Play Hangmen (Martin McDonagh); Obie Award winners for Best New American Play Guards at the Taj and Describe the Night (Rajiv Joseph); Obie Award Special Citation recipient Skeleton Crew (Dominique Morisseau); Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Award and Lucille Lortel Award winner English (Sanaz Toossi); and New York Drama Critics' Circle, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award winner for Best New Musical Kimberly Akimbo (David Lindsay-Abaire, Jeanine Tesori).

ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY'S LINDA GROSS THEATER is located at 336 West 20th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues).

ATLANTIC STAGE 2 is located at 330 West 16th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues).

