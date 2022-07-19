Wake Up With BWW 7/19: WICKED Film Update, BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Returns, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include an update on the Wicked movie, which begins principal photography in November ahead of a year-long filming process!

Plus, the Broadway revival of Into The Woods will get a cast recording, Broadway in Bryant Park returns next month, Erich Bergen will join the cast of Chicago, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

WICKED Movie to Begin Principal Photography in November

by Michael Major

The Wicked film adaption will now begin prinicpal photography in November. The year-long filming process will take place at the newly-built Sky Studios in Elstree, England. Director Jon M. Chu and writers Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz are currently preparing for the rehearsals in England.. (more...)

BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Will Return Next Month With BEETLEJUICE, SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More!

by Stephi Wild

106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park will return next month! The 2022 program will bring the best of Broadway back together for FREE performances, during this four-week-only event, taking place every Thursday in August beginning August 4th. . (more...)

INTO THE WOODS Revival Cast Recording In the Works

by A.A. Cristi

The New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Into the Woods will get its very own cast recording!. (more...)

Ali Stroker Will Welcome a Baby With Husband David Perlow

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld extends congratulations to Ali Stroker, who has announced that she will welcome a baby with her husband David Perlow!. (more...)

Voting Now Open for the MACGYVER THE MUSICAL Original Cast Recording Contest

by BWW Special

Voting is now open to pick the finalists for the contest to appear on the MacGyver musical original cast recording! MacGyver is not only a classic TV show, it's now a musical! After a very successful run of 'MacGyver The Musical' earlier this year, we're recording an album of the songs from the show.. (more...)

VIDEO: Will Swenson Talks Becoming Neil Diamond in Broadway-Bound A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

A beautiful noise is coming up from the streets of Boston! The world premiere engagement of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is now playing at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, led by Broadway's Will Swenson. Watch this video as Will chats more about his history with Diamond's music, the thrill of working with a musical icon, and so much more!. (more...)

Erich Bergen Will Join the Cast of CHICAGO as Billy Flynn in August

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago welcomes Erich Bergen in the role of "Billy Flynn" starting Monday, August 1 through Sunday, September 11 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) . (more...)

INTIMATE APPAREL to Premiere on PBS in September

by Michael Major

Set in turn of the century New York, Intimate Apparel tells the story of Esther (Kearstin Piper Brown), a lonely, single African American woman who makes her living sewing corsets and ladies' undergarments. Featuring a libretto by Lynn Nottage, based on her play, and music by Ricky Ian Gordon, the opera is directed by Bartlett Sher.. (more...)

VIDEO: CBS MORNINGS Spotlights Paul Newman & Joanne Woodward Ahead of THE LAST MOVIE STARS Series

by Michael Major

A new CBS Mornings segment explored the lives of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, whose lives are the subject of a new docu-series, the Last Movie Stars. The segment featured interviews with Ethan Hawke, the series director, and Clea Newman, the couple's daughter. Watch the new clip now!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo returns to Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen beginning tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!