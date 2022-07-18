Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: CBS MORNINGS Spotlights Paul Newman & Joanne Woodward Ahead of THE LAST MOVIE STARS Series

All six parts of The Last Movie Stars will premiere on Thursday, July 21 on HBO Max.

Jul. 18, 2022  

A new CBS Mornings segment explored the lives of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, whose lives are the subject of a new HBO Max docu-series, The Last Movie Stars.

The segment featured interviews with Ethan Hawke, the series director, and Clea Newman, the couple's daughter.

HBO Max will debut all six-parts of the Max Original documentary from CNN Films, THE LAST MOVIE STARS, on THURSDAY, JULY 21, which celebrates the enigmatic personas, incredible talent, and love story of actors Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman. Watch the trailer for the upcoming series here.

Before his death in 2008, Newman was seen on Broadway as the Stage Manager in the 2004 production of Our Town, receiving a Tony nomination for Best Actor. His other Broadway credits include Picnic, the Desperate Hours, Sweet Bird of Youth, and Baby Want a Kiss.

Woodward had been seen on Broadway in Candida, Baby Want a Kiss, and The Lovers.

In addition to archival interviews with Woodward and Newman, Hawke enlisted actors Karen Allen, George Clooney, Oscar Isaac, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Zoe Kazan, Laura Linney, Sam Rockwell, and others to voice segments of the original transcribed interviews for THE LAST MOVIE STARS.

Watch the CBS Mornings segment here:

VIDEO: CBS MORNINGS Spotlights Paul Newman & Joanne Woodward Ahead of THE LAST MOVIE STARS Series
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Cyn Returns With 'House With a View' Music Video Featuring Katy Perry
July 15, 2022

Cyn returns with a new track, “House With A View,” an effervescent slice of pop and a perfect welcome back for the critically acclaimed artist.The new track arrives paired with a tongue-in-cheek music video, which was shot on location in Los Angeles’ Bel-Air neighborhood, directed by filmmaker Kyle Newman and featuring a cameo from Katy Perry.
FINNEAS Returns With New Song 'Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa'
July 15, 2022

The song arrives with an official music video, directed by FINNEAS’ longtime partner, actress Claudia Sulewski. The video features clips and snippets from life on the road during his sister Billie Eilish’s recent European tour. ‘Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa’ serves as the follow up to FINNEAS’ first release of 2022, “Naked.' Watch the new music video now!
The Workday Release Drops New Single 'Running With The Daylight'
July 15, 2022

Ottestad says, 'I wrote 'Running with the Daylight' after writing a dozen heavily depressing songs. It can feel good to vent and be angry, but I think sooner or later you come to the end of that and realize life won't change unless you do. I wanted to write a song that was all about picking yourself up and choosing to be optimistic.'
MK and BURNS Team Up For Single 'Better' Featuring Teddy Swims
July 15, 2022

Uniting soulful sounds with signature stabs of euphoric piano chords, MK and BURNS bring their sensibilities to the track, amplified by a kicking bassline. Teddy Swims lends his viral vocal chops to the tune to create an energy that celebrates the house and soul roots of MK’s native Detroit, with lyrics that spread a brighter future ahead.
K-Pop Group Omega X Announces First World Tour
July 15, 2022

From Spire Entertainment: OMEGA X will be holding their first world tour since their debut in 2021 starting this September. The group will perform in six cities in four countries across Latin America and in October, the group will travel and perform in 12 cities across the United States. More information on tour dates is coming soon.