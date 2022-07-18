VIDEO: CBS MORNINGS Spotlights Paul Newman & Joanne Woodward Ahead of THE LAST MOVIE STARS Series

A new CBS Mornings segment explored the lives of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, whose lives are the subject of a new HBO Max docu-series, The Last Movie Stars.

The segment featured interviews with Ethan Hawke, the series director, and Clea Newman, the couple's daughter.

HBO Max will debut all six-parts of the Max Original documentary from CNN Films, THE LAST MOVIE STARS, on THURSDAY, JULY 21, which celebrates the enigmatic personas, incredible talent, and love story of actors Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman. Watch the trailer for the upcoming series here.

Before his death in 2008, Newman was seen on Broadway as the Stage Manager in the 2004 production of Our Town, receiving a Tony nomination for Best Actor. His other Broadway credits include Picnic, the Desperate Hours, Sweet Bird of Youth, and Baby Want a Kiss.

Woodward had been seen on Broadway in Candida, Baby Want a Kiss, and The Lovers.

In addition to archival interviews with Woodward and Newman, Hawke enlisted actors Karen Allen, George Clooney, Oscar Isaac, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Zoe Kazan, Laura Linney, Sam Rockwell, and others to voice segments of the original transcribed interviews for THE LAST MOVIE STARS.

Watch the CBS Mornings segment here: