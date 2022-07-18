Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED Film
WICKED Movie to Begin Principal Photography in November

The film will now begin rehearsals in August.

Jul. 18, 2022  

The Wicked film adaption will now begin prinicpal photography in November after an extensive rehearsal process starting in August.

Deadline reports that the year-long filming process will take place at the newly-built Sky Studios in Elstree, England. Director Jon M. Chu and writers Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz are currently preparing for the rehearsals in England.

As previously reported, Ariana Grande, who is set to play Glinda in the upcoming film adaption, had arrived in England earlier this month. Grande's arrival for the film coincides with the U.K. launch of her R.E.M. Beauty line.

The Wicked film will be released in two parts, the first being released during the 2024 holiday season and the next part being released the year after. Composer Stephen Schwartz recently teased that the first film will likely end after "Defying Gravity," the closing number of act one in the stage musical.

Grande will be joined by Cynthia Erivo, who will star as Elphaba. Additional casting for the film has not yet been announced.

Last night, Erivo played a solo performance at the Royal Albert Hall for the BBC Proms, which will stream on BBC in the Fall. Erivo mentioned that she is now headed to Hawaii for a vacation before returning to the U.K. in August to begin rehearsals. Erivo attended a performance of the Broadway production of Wicked in June.

More information on the upcoming Wicked film can be found here.



