Voting Now Open for the MACGYVER THE MUSICAL Original Cast Recording Contest

Voting is now open to pick the finalists for the contest to appear on the MacGyver musical original cast recording! MacGyver is not only a classic TV show, it's now a musical! After a very successful run of "MacGyver The Musical" earlier this year, we're recording an album of the songs from the show.

VOTE NOW - CLICK HERE

And just as MacGyver is not like any other action hero, "MacGyver The Musical" is not like any other musical. Because in every performance we would cast the lead of MacGyver right out of the audience! Before each show we held a brief audition and, with their applause, let the audience decide who would be our MacGyver that night. Simple as that. And we had Macs of all ages and genders.

So, in keeping with that spirit, we're now looking for someone to sing the part of MacGyver on the album, and we're running a contest to find them-- except this time, our "audience" is the entire country. And the winner will be flown to New York City on our dime for a recording session-and get paid for it! Sound interesting? Then read on-- all the entry details are below. Because now we all know there's a MacGyver in everyone, and anyone can be MacGyver!

The first round of submissions is over, and you can now vote for your favorites!

Contest Schedule

Round 1 Submissions Accepted - Wed June 29 - Fri July 15

Voting Period - Mon July 18 - Sun July 24

Finalists Announced - Mon July 25

Finalists' Submissions Accepted - Mon July 25 - Thurs July 28

Winner Announced - Thurs Aug 4

Winner Recorded in NYC - Sometime during the first two weeks of August.

Album Release - September 2022.

Prize

The winner will be flown to NYC, housed in a hotel, and be professionally recorded and produced doing the following:

-Singing the lead vocal for one song. The winner will be provided with materials for the song in advance, along with a Zoom coaching.

-Singing and/or speaking a few lines in four other songs.

-Delivering some dialogue lines in intros to two of the songs.

$1000.00 winner's fee.