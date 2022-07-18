BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Will Return Next Month With BEETLEJUICE, SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More!

Click Here for More on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park will return next month! The 2022 program will bring the best of Broadway back together for FREE performances, during this four-week-only event, taking place every Thursday in August beginning August 4th. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with performances running from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's personalities, this year's annual presentation of open-air lunch hour performances is presented by iHeartRadio Broadway, Foxwoods Resorts Casino, Freshly, Mercedes-Benz, and Poland Spring 100% Natural Spring Water. Additional partners include AARP New York and Taiwan Tourism Bureau.

106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park is thrilled to return this year to celebrate our 22nd season in the park. This season features Tony Award-winning productions, such as "A Strange Loop," "SIX" and "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," to Broadway fan favorites including "Phantom of the Opera," "Come From Away" and "Hadestown." LITE FM looks forward to celebrating with Broadway fans from near and far for this year's Broadway in Bryant Park!

106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park Schedule

August 4, 2022

106.7 LITE FM Host: Delilah

Pre-show: "STOMP!"

"Disney on Broadway"

"Aladdin"

"The Lion King"

August 11, 2022

106.7 LITE FM Host: Cubby & Christine

Pre-show: "Kimberley Akimbo"

"Chicago"

"Dear Evan Hansen"

"Hadestown"

"Phantom of the Opera"

August 18, 2022

106.7 LITE FM Host: Helen Little

Pre-show: "1776"

"Come From Away"

"Funny Girl"

"Mr. Saturday Night"

"Wicked"

August 25, 2022

106.7 LITE FM Host: Rich Kaminski

Pre-show: Special Performance by Taiwan Tourism Bureau

"A Strange Loop"

"Beetlejuice"

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

"Six"

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.

**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.