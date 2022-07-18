Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
INTIMATE APPAREL
INTIMATE APPAREL to Premiere on PBS in September

The filmed capture will air on Friday, Sept. 23, 9:00 p.m. ET.

Jul. 18, 2022  

PBS Great Performances has announced that the filmed capture of Intimate Apparel will air on Friday, Sept. 23, 9:00 p.m. ET.

Set in turn of the century New York, GREAT PERFORMANCES "Intimate Apparel" tells the story of Esther (Kearstin Piper Brown), a lonely, single African American woman who makes her living sewing corsets and ladies' undergarments.

Seeking love and romance, Esther's warm affection with an Orthodox Jewish fabric seller is socially taboo, but she embarks on a letter-writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal, eventually realizing that only her self-reliance will see her through life's challenges.

Featuring a libretto by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, based on her play, and music by Ricky Ian Gordon, the opera is directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher.

Intimate Apparel features Justin Austin, Errin Duane Brooks, Kearstin Piper Brown, Chanáe Curtis, Adrienne Danrich, Jesse Darden, Arnold Livingston Geis, Tesia Kwarteng, Anna Laurenzo, Barrington Lee, Jasmine Muhammad, Naomi Louisa O'Connell, Adam Richardson, Kimberli Render, David Morgans Sanchez, Krysty Swann, Indra Thomas, Chabrelle Williams and Jorell Williams.

Intimate Apparel has choreography by Dianne McIntyre, sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Marc Salzberg, projections by 59 Productions, casting by The Telsey Office, and music direction by Steven Osgood. Theresa Flanagan is the Stage Manager.

Great Performances is produced by the WNET Group. Bill O'Donnell is a series producer and David Horn is executive producer. Gary Halvorsen will direct.



