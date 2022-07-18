Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
VIDEO: Will Swenson Talks Becoming Neil Diamond in Broadway-Bound A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

A Beautiful Noise runs through August 7 at at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Jul. 18, 2022  

A beautiful noise is coming up from the streets of Boston! The world premiere engagement of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is now playing at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, led by Broadway's Will Swenson. Following the Boston engagement, the show will open on Broadway this fall at the Broadhurst Theatre.

"The show is a ball to do," Will explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I get to play a rockstar every night! This is stuff that they don't necessarily need to pay me for... but don't tell the producers! [Laughs] It sounds cheesy, but it's a show that I would totally do for fun."

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Watch below as Will chats more about his history with Diamond's music, the thrill of working with a musical icon, and so much more!

A Beautiful Noise
Click Here to Watch the Video!





