Wake Up With BWW 7/14: Andrew Lloyd Webber Takes Legal Action Against Trump, and More!

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that Naya Rivera's body has been recovered from Lake Piru, according to the Ventura Country Sheriff's department. Rivera, best known for her role as Santana on Glee, was 33.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is officially taking legal action against Donald Trump. As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Cats veteran Betty Buckley called on Webber to send a cease-and-desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to be played at his rallies. Now action has officially been taken by Webber's Really Useful Group in the UK.

1) QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Broadway Fonts?

How well do you know your Broadway fonts? Take our quiz to find out if you can figure out the show from the font!. (more...)

2) Confirmed: GLEE Star Naya Rivera Found Dead at 33 Years Old

by TV News Desk

Naya Rivera's body has been recovered from Lake Piru, according to the Ventura Country Sheriff's department. Rivera, best known for her role as Santana on Glee, was 33. . (more...)

3) Exclusive: Audra McDonald Sings 'Down With Love' as Part of The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series titled The Seth Concert Series.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Sir Patrick Stewart Celebrates His 80th Birthday With Shakespeare's Sonnet 80

Sir Patrick Stewart is celebrating his 80th birthday today with Shakespeare's Sonnet 80, as part of his #ASonnetADay series!. (more...)

5) Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Cease-and-Desist to Trump Campaign For Using 'Memory' at Rallies

According to Page Six, Andrew Lloyd Webber is officially taking legal action against Donald Trump. As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Cats veteran Betty Buckley called on Webber to send a cease-and-desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to be played at his rallies. Now action has officially been taken by Webber's Really Useful Group in the UK.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's La Traviata, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Abby C. Smith will host Broadway Song/Story Time and Richard Yoder will host Broadway Dance Party, for Broadway Babysitters! Check it out here.

- Richard Ridge interviews Bernadette Peters on Backstage LIVE today at noon. Tune in here!

- Tim Minchin (live from Australia) and host Robbie Rozelle (live from NYC) will listen to selections from, discuss and take your questions about MATILDA! Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: How Erich Bergen & Friends Are Sharing the Magic of Stagedoor Manor with PLAYHOUSE

BroadwayWorld checks in with one of the creatore of Stagedoor Manor's new virtual performing arts education platform, PLAYHOUSE., Stagedoor Manor alumni Erich Bergen (Waitress, Jersey Boys film), to chat about how PLAYHOUSE came to be and how you can join the fun this summer and beyond!

What we're watching: Members of the Black Voices Project Perform 'You Will Be Found' in Honor of the Black Lives Matter Movement

Members of the Black Voices Project have come together to perform a powerful reinterpretation of "You Will Be Found" in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

