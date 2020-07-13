Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Members of the Black Voices Project Perform 'You Will Be Found' in Honor of the Black Lives Matter Movement
Members of the Black Voices Project have come together to perform a powerful reinterpretation of "You Will Be Found" in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Watch below:
Featuring Theater Artists:
Jaimar Brown
Sherée Dunwell
Fatima Elmi
Shani Farrell
Antione Gray
Evelyn Howe
Nicole Kelley
Zachary McConnell
Dwayne Mitchell
Davron Monroe
Aaron Patterson
Pier Lamia Porter
Isaiah Reynolds
Nigel Richards
Sabrina Victor
