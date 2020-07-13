VIDEO: Members of the Black Voices Project Perform 'You Will Be Found' in Honor of the Black Lives Matter Movement

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Members of the Black Voices Project have come together to perform a powerful reinterpretation of "You Will Be Found" in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Watch below:

Featuring Theater Artists:

Jaimar Brown

Sherée Dunwell

Fatima Elmi

Shani Farrell

Antione Gray

Evelyn Howe

Nicole Kelley

Zachary McConnell

Dwayne Mitchell

Davron Monroe

Aaron Patterson

Pier Lamia Porter

Isaiah Reynolds

Nigel Richards

Sabrina Victor

