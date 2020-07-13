Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Cease-and-Desist to Trump Campaign For Using 'Memory' at Rallies
According to Page Six, Andrew Lloyd Webber is officially taking legal action against Donald Trump. As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Cats veteran Betty Buckley called on Webber to send a cease-and-desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to be played at his rallies. Now action has officially been taken by Webber's Really Useful Group in the UK.
Trump has been using the song at his rallies since 2017. The first time this occurred, BroadwayWorld reported that Betty Buckley, who performed the song, called on Webber to put a stop to it.
"Not with my permission certainly," Buckley had tweeted about the song being featured. "This is terrible! [Webber], you've got to say NO to this!"
In June, Buckley retweeted a story about Tom Petty's family sending a cease and desist notice regarding Trump's use of Petty's song 'I Won't Back Down.'
"You should do the same [Webber]! Seriously!! #Dotherighthing," Buckley tweeted.
You should do the same @OfficialALW! Seriously!! #Dotherighthing https://t.co/VhZCoCenJz- Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) June 21, 2020
This is far from the first time this has happened. Many other musicians have either filed legal action, or threatened to, over the use of their songs at Trump's rallies, since he announced his campaign for president.
In 2015, Neil Young disagreed with Trump's use of his song 'Rockin in the Free World' at the rally during which he announced his presidential campaign.
Since then, a slew of artists have taken issue with Trump using their songs, including R.E.M., Twisted Sister, Adele, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Queen, Steven Tyler, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Guns N' Roses, Nickelback, Earth Wind & Fire, and the estates of George Harrison, Luciano Pavarotti, and Prince.
