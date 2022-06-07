Wake Up With BWW 6/7: 1776 Reviews, KINKY BOOTS Casting, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

1776 at A.R.T.

Today's top stories include all of the reviews for the Broadway-bound production of 1776, now playing at A.R.T.!

Casting has been announced for the off-Broadway production of Kinky Boots, which will star Callum Francis, Christian Douglas, and Danielle Hope.

Plus, student tickets are available today for the Tony Awards, and more!

Today's Top Stories

Review Roundup: Broadway-Bound 1776 at A.R.T.; What Did the Critics Think?

The Broadway-bound production of 1776 began performances last month at American Repertory Theater at Harvard University. Let's see what the critics are saying!. (more...)

Callum Francis, Christian Douglas, Danielle Hope, and More Will Lead KINKY BOOTS Off-Broadway

Casting has been announced for the upcoming Off-Broadway engagement of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, Kinky Boots. Performances will begin on July 26th at Stage 42, with an opening night set for August 25th.. (more...)

Man Meets With John Kander After Discovering He Had a Relationship With His Grandfather in College

A man and his family recently met with Broadway composer John Kander after learning that he shared a special relationship with his grandfather in college. Read the full special story here!. (more...)

Student Tickets Available Tomorrow For the 75th Annual Tony Awards

The Tony Awards have announced that they will be releasing a limited number of tickets for students in the New York metro area, through a student rush to the 75th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Learn more about how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Ariana DeBose & Kate Shindle Weigh in on Swings and Understudies at the Tonys

Amid Twitter buzz that the Tony Awards, airing this Sunday, June 12, will not be highlighting the swings and understudies of Broadway, Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose and Actors' Equity Association president Kate Shindle have taken to Twitter to address and dispel the rumors.. (more...)

Mark Ballas, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Drew Seeley & More Join KINKY BOOTS at the Hollywood Bowl

Additional casting has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Kinky Boots July 8-10,2022.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Alex Brightman and Elizabeth Teeter Perform 'Say My Name' in BEETLEJUICE

Check out a video of Alex Brightman and Elizabeth Teeter performing "Say My Name" in Beetlejuice on Broadway.. (more...)

Videos: Matt Doyle and More Perform at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2022

The best of Broadway came together to salute love in all forms on May 23, 2022. Check out all new clips from the show, featuring Matt Doyle, J. Harrison Ghee, and Andrew Keenan-Bolger!. (more...)

Apple Launches New 'Stage Manager' Feature in macOS Ventura

At today's Apple's WWDC Keynote event, the company unveiled a new feature in the upcoming macOS Ventura called 'Stage Manager' - named after theater's most organized and detail-oriented community members.. (more...)

