Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

Student Tickets Available Tomorrow For the 75th Annual Tony Awards

Students must present a valid student ID at the Radio City Music Hall box office, on Tuesday, June 7th at 10:00 AM, for the special offer.  

Jun. 6, 2022  
Student Tickets Available Tomorrow For the 75th Annual Tony Awards

The Tony Awards have announced that they will be releasing a limited number of tickets for students in the New York metro area, through a student rush to the 75th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Students must present a valid student ID at the legendary Radio City Music Hall box office, on Tuesday, June 7th at 10:00 AM, for the special offer. Tickets will be priced at $250 plus a $6 facility fee.

Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast from Radio City Music Hall, on Sunday, June 12th (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Julianne Hough and Darren Criss will host "The Tony Awards: Act One," one hour of exclusive content streaming live, only on Paramount+ (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT.)

For more information on tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards please visit: www.TonyAwards.com/tickets.

For additional information on the 75th Annual Tony Awards, please visit www.TonyAwards.com and follow @TheTonyAwards on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You