Student Tickets Available Tomorrow For the 75th Annual Tony Awards

The Tony Awards have announced that they will be releasing a limited number of tickets for students in the New York metro area, through a student rush to the 75th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Students must present a valid student ID at the legendary Radio City Music Hall box office, on Tuesday, June 7th at 10:00 AM, for the special offer. Tickets will be priced at $250 plus a $6 facility fee.

Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast from Radio City Music Hall, on Sunday, June 12th (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Julianne Hough and Darren Criss will host "The Tony Awards: Act One," one hour of exclusive content streaming live, only on Paramount+ (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT.)

For more information on tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards please visit: www.TonyAwards.com/tickets.

For additional information on the 75th Annual Tony Awards, please visit www.TonyAwards.com and follow @TheTonyAwards on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.