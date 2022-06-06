Videos: Matt Doyle and More Perform at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2022

The best of Broadway came together to salute love in all forms on May 23, 2022, singing and dancing in celebration of LGBTQ+ stories and musical theater at the first live performance of Broadway Backwards since 2019.

The standing-room-only show raised a record $758,582 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City. The annual event was produced by Broadway Cares.

Jenn Colella (Come From Away) returned as host, after leading the last in-person Broadway Backwards in 2019 and appearing on screen in the 2021 virtual event. A cast of 86 performers made theater magic with a 13-piece orchestra, filling Disney's New Amsterdam Theatre.

Check out all new clips from the show below, featuring Matt Doyle, J. Harrison Ghee, and Andrew Keenan-Bolger!

Matt Doyle - "Le Jazz Hot"

J. Harrison Ghee, Z Infante - "Impossible"

Andrew Keenan-Bolger - "He Plays The Violin"