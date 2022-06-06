Apple Launches New 'Stage Manager' Feature in macOS Ventura

At today's Apple's WWDC Keynote event, the company unveiled a new feature in the upcoming macOS Ventura called 'Stage Manager' - named after theater's most organized and detail-oriented community members.

"With Stage Manager, you can focus on the app you're using without the distractions," said Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi. "[It] automatically arranges all my windows for me off to the side and puts the app I'm currently working with front and centre."

The new feature will provide a way of handling multiple windows across many apps that are open at the same time. When a user opens a new app, those already open will "gracefully move over to the left". Stage Manager will also gather all of an app's open windows together and allow users to draf files directly into apps already open.

Stage Manager running on iPad OS.

Stage Manager will also launch on the next version of iPad OS, allowing you to manage and resize windows as you would on a traditional desktop computer, bringing true multi-tasking to the iPad OS. Stage Manager on iPad will also support external displays.