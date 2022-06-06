Ariana DeBose & Kate Shindle Weigh in on Swings and Understudies at the Tonys
Shindle shared on Twitter, "the rumors that @TheTonyAwards will ignore swings and understudies are just wrong."
Amid Twitter buzz that the Tony Awards, airing this Sunday, June 12, will not be highlighting the swings and understudies of Broadway, Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose and Actors' Equity Association president Kate Shindle have taken to Twitter to address and dispel the rumors.
See their tweets below.
Okay yall. I know Twitter is built for outrage based on scant facts, but the rumors that @TheTonyAwards will ignore swings and understudies are just wrong. And have been wrong since before this rumor started yesterday. (1/4)Kate Shindle/#PassThePROAct (@AEAPresident) June 6, 2022
Even if @TheWing and @BroadwayLeague were completely, utterly tone deaf and just forgot how this season went down, I can say with certainty that @ArianaDeBose - who started in the chorus, who has understudied in multiple Bway shows - would NEVER let that happen. (2/4)Kate Shindle/#PassThePROAct (@AEAPresident) June 6, 2022
Why dont we let her do her job, take a collective cleansing breath, and look forward to seeing Broadway swings and understudies celebrated this Sunday, while remembering that there are also folks doing the same across the country, in theaters large and small. (3/4)Kate Shindle/#PassThePROAct (@AEAPresident) June 6, 2022
Rumors start all the time, for all kinds of reasons; it can be hard to know what to believe. Believe this: neither @TheTonyAwards nor @ArianaDeBose needed a twitter storm to remind them that swings and understudies saved Broadway this season. Stay safe. (4/4)Kate Shindle/#PassThePROAct (@AEAPresident) June 6, 2022
Thank you @kateshindleAriana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) June 6, 2022
To all concerned, all I can ask is that you keep the faith & trust I am working round the clock to bring you all a beautiful celebration of everyones hard work. We all are.
AND with that let me get to it see you June 12th! https://t.co/5Q1hrStTKU