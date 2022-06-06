Ariana DeBose & Kate Shindle Weigh in on Swings and Understudies at the Tonys

Amid Twitter buzz that the Tony Awards, airing this Sunday, June 12, will not be highlighting the swings and understudies of Broadway, Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose and Actors' Equity Association president Kate Shindle have taken to Twitter to address and dispel the rumors.

See their tweets below.

