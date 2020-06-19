Wake Up With BWW 6/19: DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS Announced, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'

As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram yesterday to answer a series of questions about his progress.. (more...)

2) Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off

John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was quick to point out that Bolton's book is a rip-off of a Hamilton tune: 'The Room Where It Happens'.. (more...)

3) Danny Burstein, MOULIN ROUGE!, THE INHERITANCE and More Win 2020 Drama League Awards

The Drama League has revealed the recipients of the 2020 Drama League Awards, chosen by the organization's nationwide membership of artists, industry professionals, and audience members.. (more...)

4) Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams Welcome Their First Baby Together

BroadwayWorld extends our congratulations to Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams who have recently welcomed their first child together. Us Weekly reported the news on their Hot Hollywood' podcast.. (more...)

5) Georgia's Serenbe Playhouse Suspends Operations Amidst Racism Allegations

Serenbe Playhouse of Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia has just announced that it will suspend operations to 'redesign the culture.' This news comes amidst allegations of racism exhibited by staff.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's La Forza del Destino, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Peter Pan Live! streams beginning today at 2pm. Allison Williams stars in the title role and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken stars as the villainous Captain Hook in the timeless classic about a boy who never wants to grow up. Tony Award winner Christian Borle plays both Smee, the dastardly right-hand to Captain Hook, as well as George Darling, the no-nonsense father of the Darling children. Tune in here!

- Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's series returns with special guests tonight at 6pm. Tune in here!

- Broadway Black presents the inaugural Antonyo Awards, a celebration of the Black Broadway and Off-Broadway community. The streamed ceremony, which begins at 7pm, will include a pre-show virtual red carpet, original musical numbers, star presenters and performers, and more. Tune in here!

- Broadway's Next On Stage continues tonight at 8pm! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter a new, online musical theatre singing competition. Today, high school students take the stage!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Behind the Rainbow Flag: Lauren Patten Shares the Story of Her First Pride Parade as an Openly Queer Person

BroadwayWorld is celebrating Pride Month with Behind the Rainbow Flag. This series will feature theatre artists, who are members of the LGTBQ+ community sharing their stories, advice, or other pieces related to their identity.

Lauren Patten shared the story of her first Pride Parade as an openly queer person, as well as some photos of herself with Jagged Little Pill cast members at the event.

What we're geeking out over: Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp Sing 'Seasons of Love' with Adelphi Students

Original Rent cast members Anthony Pascal and Adam Rapp joined music students from Adelphi University to celebrate Rent author and Adelphi alumni, Jonathan Larson, for the school's virtual President's Gala.

What we're watching: Tim Minchin Releases New Single 'I'll Take Lonely Tonight'

Tim Minchin has released "I'll Take Lonely Tonight," the second single from his upcoming album, Apart Together.

"This video is dedicated to the many people who have always wanted me to sing a song in a suit in a boat," Minchin writes in the video's caption. "It is the second single from my album, Apart Together, due out later this year. I recommend sticking your headphones in and turning it up. It gets epic."

