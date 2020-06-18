Danny Burstein, MOULIN ROUGE!, THE INHERITANCE and More Win 2020 Drama League Awards

Click Here for More Articles on 2020 AWARDS SEASON

The Drama League has revealed the recipients of the 2020 Drama League Awards, chosen by the organization's nationwide membership of artists, industry professionals, and audience members.

This year's recipients honor the 2019-2020 theatrical season, which was abbreviated on March 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the full list of nominees here and the winners below!

DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

Danny Burstein - Moulin Rouge!

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

A Soldier's Play

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Little Shop of Horrors

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

The Inheritance

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge!

FOUNDERS AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN DIRECTING

Marianne Elliott

UNIQUE CONTRIBUTION TO THE THEATRE

Terrence McNally

DISTINGUISHED ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSICAL THEATRE

James Lapine

The Drama League Awards, which since 1935 has recognized outstanding achievements on and off Broadway, is chaired by Bonnie Comley, Vice President of The Drama League and founder of BroadwayHD. All proceeds raised from the Drama League Awards support Drama League artist programs, including its award-winning Directors Project fellowships and residencies.

