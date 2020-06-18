Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'

As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram yesterday to answer a series of questions about his progress.

On what comes next, she said: "The next goal is to get Nick's blood pressure under control. That might mean that he has an infection, so they have to find this infection. Then after that, if they can get Nick's blood pressure under control, it would be to get him onto intermittent dialysis."

On May 12, Kloots confirmed Nick had officially awoken from his coma, but his body remains weak. "He can't talk because of the ventilator, and he can't move because he's so weak," she says. "But he is awake and he's in there. He's answering Yes or No questions with his eyes."

Last week Kloots shared that a lung transplant is currently not an option because Nick is too weak. "One day, if he does get strong enough, maybe that is something that could be a possibility for Nick," she said. "But right now, not a possibility. He just wouldn't survive. He's just too weak."

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $550,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).

