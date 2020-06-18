VIDEO: Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp Sing 'Seasons of Love' with Adelphi Students
Original Rent cast members Anthony Pascal and Adam Rapp joined music students from Adelphi University to celebrate Rent author and Adelphi alumni, Jonathan Larson, for the school's virtual President's Gala.
Check out Adam, Anthony, and a chorus of students below performing the signature Rent anthem, 'Seasons of Love'.
Jonathan Larson is the author of the musicals RENT and tick tick...BOOM. He tragically passed away at the age of 35, before seeing the worldwide acclaim his work would receive. Jonathan was posthumously awarded Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize. His treasured body of work has been performed in upwards of 25 languages.
