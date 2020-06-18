VIDEO: Tim Minchin Releases New Single 'I'll Take Lonely Tonight'

Tim Minchin has released "I'll Take Lonely Tonight," the second single from his upcoming album, Apart Together.

"This video is dedicated to the many people who have always wanted me to sing a song in a suit in a boat," Minchin writes in the video's caption. "It is the second single from my album, Apart Together, due out later this year. I recommend sticking your headphones in and turning it up. It gets epic."

Tim Minchin has been celebrated globally for writing the music and lyrics for Matilda the Musical, which has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed musicals of the last 20 years, winning a record seven Olivier Awards, 13 Helpmann Awards and five Tony Awards. It continues to run in the West End and has already played in over 50 cities worldwide. He also wrote music and lyrics for the musical adaption of Groundhog Day, which after an acclaimed limited run at The Old Vic in London in 2016, debuted on Broadway in April 2017 and won the Olivier Award for Best Musical in 2017.

Meanwhile, Minchin has ruffled feathers in Australia with his ARIA-nominated charity single, Come Home Cardinal Pell and the Marriage Equality parody, I Still Call Australia Homophobic. His UWA Graduation speech has been watched by tens of millions of people worldwide.

