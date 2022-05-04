Wake Up With BWW 5/4: FOR COLORED GIRLS... Sets Closing Date, SUNSET BOULEVARD Film Update, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

For Colored Girls...

Today's top stories include all of the grosses for the week ending 5/1/2022. Plus, For Colored Girls... has announced its Broadway closing date, Glenn Close provides an update on the Sunset Boulevard film, and more!

Grosses

Broadway Grosses: For the Week Ending 5/1/22

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/1/2022.. (more...)

VIDEO: 'Theater' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category

by Michael Major

Last night's episode of Jeopardy! featured 'Theatre' as the final category. The question read, 'In November 1864, John Wilkes Booth and his brothers were fittingly part of a performance of this Shakespeare play.' Watch the clip to see if you answered correctly and check out previous theatre-related Jeopardy clips!. (more...)

Equity Makes Demands of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group After Cancellation of CINDERELLA

by Stephi Wild

Equity, the trade union for performers and creative workers, has published a further statement and its demands of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group, following the cancellation of the London production Cinderella.. (more...)

VIDEO: SIX Cast Performs 'Ex-Wives' & 'Six' on the TODAY SHOW

by Michael Major

The cast of SIX appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform a medley of the opening number, 'Ex-Wives,' and the title song as part of TODAY's 'Best of Broadway' week. The performances included Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Keri René Fuller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Joy Woods. . (more...)

FOR COLORED GIRLS on Broadway Announces Closing Date

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Three weeks are left to experience one of the best reviewed plays of 2022, the critically acclaimed and reimagined Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange's groundbreaking for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown.. (more...)

Glenn Close Reveals SUNSET BOULEVARD Film is 'Getting Closer'

by Michael Major

Glenn Close has given a new update on the Sunset Boulevard film adaption, revealing that it is 'getting closer.' Close originated the role of Norma Desmond on Broadway in 1994 before returning to the role in the recent revival.. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Webber Will Team Up For a Project For the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

by Stephi Wild

At last night's Met Gala, Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that he is teaming up with Andrew Lloyd Webber for a new project this summer. The pair will work together on something for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, set to take place in June. Miranda said Webber gave him a call ahead of the event asking him to collaborate, however no further details have been revealed.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Broadway-Bound BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Opens At San Diego's Old Globe

by Alan Henry

The Broadway-bound musical Bob Fosse's Dancin' has released the first production images of the cast made up of 16 principals, featuring direction by Wayne Cilento. Bob Fosse's Dancin' is currently playing on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way) through May 29, 2022.. (more...)

Singer Maren Morris Reveals That She Wants to Star in WICKED

by Stephi Wild

Singer Maren Morris has revealed that she wants to come to Broadway in Wicked! 'Gonna send an audition tape in for Wicked on Broadway,' she tweeted. 'What the hell. Let's see what happens.'. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Into The Woods begins performances at Encores! tonight, check out photos here!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!