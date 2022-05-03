Singer Maren Morris Reveals That She Wants to Star in WICKED

Singer Maren Morris has revealed that she wants to come to Broadway in Wicked!

"Gonna send an audition tape in for Wicked on Broadway," she tweeted. "What the hell. Let's see what happens."

Gonna send an audition tape in for Wicked on Broadway. What the hell. Let's see what happens. ? ??‍♀️ - MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 1, 2022

When asked if she'd prefer to play Elphaba or Glinda, Morris said that she prefers the green girl, but her songs are high.

I identify heavily as an Elphaba but good god her songs are high. - MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 1, 2022

Original Glinda Kristin Chenoweth even weighed in, replying to Morris' tweet with encouraging words.

"You could play either part. Call me and let's chat," she wrote.

You could play either part. Call me and let's chat. Come on baby. I got you. And you got the chops. https://t.co/n2TWgA8O5o - Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) May 3, 2022

In her late teens and early twenties, Morris released three studio albums on independent record labels. She relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue a career in country music during this same time period. Morris signed a publishing contract and later a recording contract following the streaming success of her 2015 self-titled EP.

Morris's third studio album Hero (2016) was released on Columbia Nashville and blended country with R&B styles. Its lead single "My Church" became her breakout single at country radio and was followed by the commercially successful songs "80s Mercedes", "I Could Use a Love Song" and "Rich". In 2018, Morris collaborated with Grey and Zedd on the song "The Middle". Released as a single, the track became a top ten pop success in various countries. She followed it in 2019 with her fifth album titled Girl. The album mixed country with various music styles and featured collaborations with different artists. It spawned the number one singles "Girl" and "The Bones". Morris released her sixth studio album on March 25, 2022, titled Humble Quest.

Morris has had two albums certified for sales certifications in North America. She has scored three number one songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and eight top ten songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Morris has won multiple accolades including one Grammy award, five Academy of Country Music Awards, one American Music award and five Country Music Association Awards.