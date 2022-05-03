Equity Makes Demands of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group After Cancellation of CINDERELLA

Equity, the trade union for performers and creative workers, has published a further statement and its demands of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group, following the cancellation of the London production Cinderella.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella will close its West End run on June 12th, and some cast members revealed that they read the news of the cancellation on social media or news outlets before being told themselves.

A full statement from Equity reads:

Equity members working on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella were told on Sunday 1 May that the show will end on 12 June. Not only was the news shared on a Sunday before a bank holiday - meaning those affected could not contact their agent for support - but we understand that some cast members and stage management heard the news first through social media or the press. This is unacceptable - all creative workers deserve to be treated with dignity at work.

In addition, new cast and stage management had recently been hired and were due to start work soon. These performers had planned their lives around what they thought was going to be their next job, including expected future earnings, accommodation arrangements and even turning down other work. That they have been told they have lost this work now, points to the long running precarity of the entertainment industry, perpetuated by poor management and a lack of respect for our members - which is why Equity is fighting for better working rights across the sector.

We are making the following demands of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group:



Producers should give more thought to the effect of their business decisions on the real lives of their work force and how they communicate it to them: For example: Do not tell cast and stage management that the contract is cancelled on a Sunday evening in advance of a bank holiday.

Tell the Union in advance of intended closure, and make sure that all cast members have been individually told in good time before releasing any news via social media or the press. Do not think that sending an e-mail out to an Agent or cast member after hours is fulfilling your obligation. It is not a press matter it is a matter of workers dignity.

Compensation should be made to both current and future cast members. The full value of the current cast members contract until it ends on the 17 July, and payment of adequate compensation to those contracted who were due to start work beginning of June

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella is currently playing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. The new musical began previews in June, 2021, and is now preparing for its transfer to Broadway in February, 2023.