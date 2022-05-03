Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Webber Will Team Up For a Project For the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

At last night's Met Gala, Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that he is teaming up with Andrew Lloyd Webber for a new project this summer, WhatsOnStage reports.

The pair will work together on something for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, set to take place in June. Miranda said Webber gave him a call ahead of the event asking him to collaborate, however no further details have been revealed.

Read the original story on WhatsOnStage.

On 6th February this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June.

The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen's 70 years of service.

Learn more at https://platinumjubilee.gov.uk/events/.

Previously, Webber collaborated with Tim Rice for a short musical called Cricket, which was commissioned for Queen Elizabeth's 60th birthday celebration. It was first performed at Windsor Castle on 18 June 1986.

Several songs from the musical were later re-used for the musicals Aspects of Love and Sunset Boulevard.

About Andrew Lloyd Webber

When Sunset Boulevard joined School Of Rock, Cats and The Phantom Of The Opera on Broadway in February 2017, Andrew Lloyd Webber became the only person to equal the record set in 1953 by Rodgers and Hammerstein with four Broadway shows running concurrently. Other musicals he has composed include Aspects Of Love, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita and Love Never Dies.



His production of School Of Rock is the first British musical to have world premiered on Broadway. He has co-produced his own shows including Cats and The Phantom Of The Opera and as a solo producer he presented the groundbreaking Bombay Dreams which introduced the double Oscar winning Bollywood composer AR Rahman to the Western stage. Other productions include the Olivier Award Winning Daisy Pulls It Off and La Bete, the record breaking London Palladium production of The Sound Of Music and The Wizard of Oz.



He owns seven West End Theatres including the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the London Palladium and The Other Palace which provides a unique London home for new musicals in development. Every penny of profit from his theatres is re-invested in the buildings. The Theatre Royal Drury Lane is currently the subject of a £60million refurbishment.



He is passionate about the importance of music in education and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation has become one of Britain's leading charities supporting the arts and music.



As a composer and producer, Lloyd Webber is one of an elite group of artists to have achieved EGOT status by receiving an Emmy, four Grammys including Best Contemporary Classical Composition for Requiem, his setting of the Latin Requiem mass, an Oscar and eight Tony Awards including the 2018 Special Tony for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. He has won seven Oliviers and a Golden Globe and his honours include the Praemium Imperiale, the Richard Rodgers Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre, a BASCA Fellowship, and the Kennedy Center Honor.



He was knighted in 1992 and created a life peer in 1997. To mark his 70th birthday, his bestselling autobiography Unmasked was published by HarperCollins in March 2018.

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.



Theatre credits: In The Heights (2008); West Side Story - Broadway Revival (2009); Working (2012); Bring it On The Musical (2012); Merrily We Roll Along (2012); 21 Chump Street (2014); Tick, Tick... BOOM! (2014); Hamilton (2015); Camelot (2019); Freestyle Love Supreme (2019)



Television credits: The Sopranos (2007); Sesame Street (2009); House (2009); How I Met Your Mother (2009); The Electric Company (2010); Submissions Only (2010); Modern Family (2011); Smash (2013); Do Not Harm (2013); Freestyle Love Supreme (2014); Inside Amy Schumer (2016); Difficult People (2016); Saturday Night Live (2016); Drunk History (2016); Curb Your Enthusiasm (2017); DuckTales (2017); BoJack Horseman (2017); Bartlett Series (2018); Nina's World (2018); Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2019); Fosse/Verdon (2019); His Dark Materials (2019)



Film Credits: Sex & The City (2008); The Polar Bears (2012); The Odd Life of Timothy Green (2012); 200 Cartas (2013); Moana (2016); Speech & Debate (2017); Mary Poppins Returns (2018); Siempre, Luis (2020); We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (2020); In The Heights (2021)



Music Credits: A Deeper Shade of Red/BTW Write Back (2007); In The Heights, Original Broadway Cast Recording (2008); West Side Story, 2009 Broadway Revival, Spanish Translations (2009); Merrily We Roll Along, New York Cast Recording (2012); Bring It On The Musical, Original Broadway Cast Recording (2012); 21 Chump Street, The Musical (2014); Hamilton, Original Broadway Cast Recording (2015); Love Make The World Go Round - Benefit Single with Jennifer Lopez (2016); Moana, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2016); The Hamilton Mixtape (2016); The Hamilton Instrumentals (2017); Almost Like Praying - Relief Single for Puerto Rico (2017); Hamildrops (2017); Mary Poppins Returns, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2018)



Book Credits: Hamilton: The Revolution (2016); Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You (2018)



Audiobook Credits: The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao (2009); Aristotle and Dante Discover the Mysteries of the Universe (2013); Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You (2018)