Wake Up With BWW 5/24: Chuck and Lilli Cooper Perform With Seth Rudetsky, and More!

Chuck and Lilli Cooper's concert with Seth Rudetsky, as part of the Seth Concert Series, premiered yesterday at 3pm and re-aired last night at 8pm. Check out a clip from the concert below, featuring the pair performing 'The Life'!

Plus, watch the pair on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge, where they talked about the concert and more.

5) New Tickets Released For First Week of HAMLET, Opening Next Month Starring Ian McKellen at Theatre Royal Windsor

The new production of Shakespeare's Hamlet, directed by Sean Mathias with Ian McKellen in an age-blind interpretation, is set to begin performances 21 June at Theatre Royal Windsor.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Massenet's Thaïs Starring Renée Fleming, Michael Schade, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Jesús López-Cobos. Production by John Cox. From December 20, 2008.

- Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Bernadette Peters Introduces BROADWAY BARKS Dogs and More on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Bernadette Peters appeared as a guest on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan earlier this week! In the in-person interview, the Broadway legend shared who she spent her quarantine in Vancouver when she went there to film "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."

Later in the interview, Kelly talked to Bernadette about taking a stray dog home as a kid and discovering the dog was pregnant with puppies. Then, Bernadette showed some dogs who are currently looking for homes and talks about the Broadway Barks Across America pet adoption event.

