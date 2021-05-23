VIDEO: Chuck & Lilli Cooper Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
Catch up with Chuck and Lilli ahead of their concert with Seth Rudetsky on May 23!
Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.
Watch as he chats with Broadway's favorite father/daughter duo, Chuck and Lilli Cooper, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, May 23 (3pm and 8pm).
BUY TICKETS!
"We've sung together a few times. We've done a few concerts- usually with my brother, Eddie. We call ourselves the Cooper Clan," joked Lilli. "It's always such a joy to be able to perform with each other, so when Seth asked us to do this, I thought it was such a great opportunity to perform together again!"
What can fans expect from the concert? "I'm gonna throw out a lot of showtunes for you!" said Lilli.
"Me too. Most of [my songs] are showtunes too," added Chuck."I have one jazz standard but the rest are from musicals- shows I've done, shows I would have liked to have done..."
Are you a student with a .edu email address? Find out how you have save 40% on tickets!
Lilli Cooper: Broadway: Tootsie (Julie) Tony Nomination; Spongebob Squarepants (Sandy), Wicked (Elphaba); Spring Awakening (original cast). Theater favorites: Mack & Mabel (Encores) Tick, Tick...Boom! (Keen Company) Sundown, Yellow Moon (The WP), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (American Repertory Theater), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater). Television: NCIS New Orleans, Dynasty, Bull, Instinct, Elementary, The Code, The Good Fight. LaGuardia Arts High School and Vassar alum. lillicooper.com @lilcoopz
Chuck Cooper: Proud union actor for over 45 years, 16 Broadway plays and musicals, lots of regional theatre, Tony Award, The Lucille Lortel Award, Two Drama Desk Nominations, numerous film and TV guest starring appearances. Favorite role is Eddie, Alex and Lilli's father. Gratefully married to playwright Deborah Brevoort.