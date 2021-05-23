VIDEO: Chuck & Lilli Cooper Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Broadway's favorite father/daughter duo, Chuck and Lilli Cooper, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, May 23 (3pm and 8pm).

"We've sung together a few times. We've done a few concerts- usually with my brother, Eddie. We call ourselves the Cooper Clan," joked Lilli. "It's always such a joy to be able to perform with each other, so when Seth asked us to do this, I thought it was such a great opportunity to perform together again!"

What can fans expect from the concert? "I'm gonna throw out a lot of showtunes for you!" said Lilli.

"Me too. Most of [my songs] are showtunes too," added Chuck."I have one jazz standard but the rest are from musicals- shows I've done, shows I would have liked to have done..."