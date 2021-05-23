VIDEO: Meet the Man Behind the Show Posters- Frank 'Fraver' Verlizzo Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch below as he chats with the man behind so many of the Broadway posters you know and love- Frank "Fraver" Verlizzo. 16 of his designs have become available for purchase as framed posters in a special charity ecommerce store to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

One year after Broadway's shutdown, America's leading theater poster designer, Frank "Fraver" Verlizzo, has partnered with Gelato, the world's fastest and greenest production platform for customized products made locally and on demand. Together they have created a special online charity store - Broadway is Alive - featuring Fraver's previously unseen, rejected or alternative poster designs for some of Broadway's and American theater's most famous shows.

With all profits benefiting the philanthropic heart of Broadway, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, lovers of the stage can purchase high quality framed posters of the designs that nearly were for the first time, as well as learn more about the production of some of the most iconic designs.

"They asked me if I would be willing to do something with my posters to benefit a charity. And why would I say no to that?" said Fraver. "So we came up with the idea of using the rejected or unpublished posters, since that seems to have bene the most popular section of my book. So we thought going further and printing the posters would be great."

In a career spanning six decades, Fraver created the posters for Broadway shows including Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979), Twentieth Century (2004), Follies (2011), and Misery (2015), but is perhaps best known for his design for the theatrical production of The Lion King (1997).

These 16 posters - some of which have never been shown to the public - are included in this collection of "rejected" alternative designs and concept sketches. They feature Fraver's work on some of Broadway's most successful and iconic shows including The Lion King. The compilation also features speculative designs for projects which never went beyond the drawing board, such as Into the Woods (1987), Cabaret (2003), Dracula: The Musical (2004) and Matilda (2012).

The full designs and more information can be found at www.broadwayisalive.com. Watch below to get a sneak peek and behind-the-scenes stories about the designs!