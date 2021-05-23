Exclusive: Chuck and Lilli Cooper Perform 'The Life' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Tonight at 8pm!

Click Here For More Upcoming Events!

Chuck and Lilli Cooper's concert with Seth Rudetsky, as part of the Seth Concert Series, premiered today at 3pm and re-airs tonight at 8pm.

Check out a clip from the concert below, featuring the pair performing 'The Life'!

Plus, check out the winner of this week's Seth Sing-Off, Emily Tree, in the video below!

Lilli Cooper: Broadway: Tootsie (Julie) Tony Nomination; Spongebob Squarepants (Sandy), Wicked (Elphaba); Spring Awakening (original cast). Theater favorites: Mack & Mabel (Encores) Tick, Tick...Boom! (Keen Company) Sundown, Yellow Moon (The WP), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (American Repertory Theater), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater). Television: NCIS New Orleans, Dynasty, Bull, Instinct, Elementary, The Code, The Good Fight. LaGuardia Arts High School and Vassar alum. lillicooper.com @lilcoopz

Chuck Cooper: Proud union actor for over 45 years, 16 Broadway plays and musicals, lots of regional theatre, Tony Award, The Lucille Lortel Award, Two Drama Desk Nominations, numerous film and TV guest starring appearances. Favorite role is Eddie, Alex and Lilli's father. Gratefully married to playwright Deborah Brevoort.