ICYMI: Watch the Top 10 College Students Perform for Next on Stage: Season 3!

Who made it through to our college top 10? Watch to find out!

May. 23, 2021  

Next on Stage is back with season 3 of our online singing competition! Miss the announcement of our top 10? Check out the episode below!

Meet the college top 10 HERE!

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


