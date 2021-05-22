VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Introduces BROADWAY BARKS Dogs and More on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Bernadette Peters appeared as a guest on yesterday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan!

In the in-person interview, the Broadway legend shared who she spent her quarantine in Vancouver when she went there to film "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."

Later in the interview, Kelly talked to Bernadette about taking a stray dog home as a kid and discovering the dog was pregnant with puppies.

Then, Bernadette showed some dogs who are currently looking for homes and talks about the Broadway Barks Across America pet adoption event.

Watch all of the clips from the interview below!