Wake Up With BWW 5/16: Lizzo Sings MOULIN ROUGE! on TikTok and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Lizzo

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include show cancellations this weekend due to COVID, which include Moulin Rouge!, The Skin of Our Teeth, and SUFFS.

Plus, watch Lizzo sing from Moulin Rouge! and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Cancellations

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Cancels May 14th and 15th Performances Due to Covid Within Cast

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH Cancels Matinee Performance on Saturday, May 14th

SUFFS Cancels All Performances for May 14th and 15th

More Top Stories

WATCH: Lizzo Recreates Aaron Tveit's Viral 'El Tango De Roxanne' on TikTok

Lizzo has taken to TikTok to recreate the viral clip of Aaron Tveit singing 'El Tango De Roxanne' in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

BWW Showstoppers! How MRS. DOUBTFIRE Star Rob McClure Is Throwing Audiences for a 'Loop'

by A.A. Cristi

In BroadwayWorld's Showstoppers series, we're unpacking what goes into creating and performing some of Broadway's most ovation-worthy numbers.. (more...)

VIDEO: Meet DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Zachary Noah Piser on Backstage with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard Ridge catches up with Broadway's newest Evan Hansen, Zachary Noah Piser.. (more...)

Performance Lineup Announced for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

by Marissa Tomeo

According to WhatsOnStage, the full lineup for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been announced. The 90 minute celebration is set to air tonight at 8pm via ITV. Stage and screen performers are set to take the stage, set on Windsor Castle grounds. Keala Settle from film's 'The Greatest Showman' and Broadway's Waitress will perform 'Sing' by Andrew Lloyd Weber and Gary Barlow. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Weber have been collaborating on a special project that has not yet been revealed. Read more about the project here. . (more...)

Photos: Inside Look at Disney's NEWSIES at 3-D Theatricals

by Marissa Tomeo

3-D THEATRICALS is finally back and are thrilled to invite you to "Seize the Day" as they present the high-flying NEWSIES, book by Harvey Fierstein, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, musical conductor is Julie Lamoureux, vocal director is Crystal Barron, choreography by Chaz Wolcott (recreating the original Broadway choreography by Christopher Gattelli) and directed by T.J. Dawson. NEWSIES will preview on Friday, May 13, 2022 (with a press opening on Saturday, May 14 at 8pm) and runs through Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive in Cerritos. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Drama Desk Award nominations will be announced today, learn more here!

Erica Schmidt's all-female Mac Beth begins streaming today, learn more here!

Rachelle Ann Go joins the U.K. and Ireland Tour of Les Miserables today, learn more here!

Vineyard Theatre's 2022 Gala is set for tonight, learn more here!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!