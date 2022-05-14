THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH Cancels Matinee Performance for Today, Saturday, May 14th

In a statement released by the official show, Broadway's The Skin Of Our Teeth has cancelled its matinee performance for today, May 14th at 2pm. It reads, "Due to illness, the following performance of The Skin of Our Teeth has been CANCELLED: Saturday, May 14 at 2pm. The next scheduled performance is tonight, Saturday, May 14 at 8pm. All tickets will be fully refunded at the point of purchase." For the latest updates on the show's cancellations, follow @SkinOfTeethBway on Twitter and visit the show's website at https://www.lct.org/shows/skin-our-teeth/.

The play has recently received six Tony Award Nominations, including Best Direction of a Play - Lileana Blain-Cruz, Best Actress in a Play - Gabby Beans, Best Scenic Design of a Play - Adam Rigg, Best Costume Design of a Play - Montana Levi Blanco, Best Lighting Design of a Play - Yi Zhao, and Best Sound Design of a Play - Palmer Hefferan.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic The Skin of Our Teeth, opened on April 25th at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. The production coincides with the 125th anniversary of Mr. Wilder's birth and also marks the Beaumont and Broadway debuts of LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz.

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH's cast features Eunice Bae, Gabby Beans, Terry Bell, Ritisha Chakraborty, William DeMeritt, Jeremy Gallardo, Paige Gilbert, Avery Glymph, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Noor Hamdi, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, Maya Jackson, Anaseini Katoa, Cameron Keitt, Megan Lomax, Kathiamarice Lopez, Priscilla Lopez, James Vincent Meredith, Lindsay Rico, Julian Robertson, Julian Rozzell, Jr., Roslyn Ruff, Julyana Soelistyo, Phillip Taratula, Beau Thom, Alphonso Walker, Jr., Adrienne Wells and Sarin Monae West.

Recipient of the 1943 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Thornton Wilder's visionary masterpiece The Skin of Our Teeth illuminates the endurance of the human spirit as it follows the Antrobus family of Excelsior, New Jersey as they persevere through an Ice Age, a biblical flood, and war.

The Antrobus Family is played by James Vincent Meredith as Mr. Antrobus, Roslyn Ruff as Mrs. Antrobus, and Paige Gilbert and Julian Robertson as their children Gladys and Henry. Gabby Beans will play their maid, Sabina. Tony Award-winner Priscilla Lopez will be featured as the Fortune Teller.

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH features sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Yi Zhao, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Hannah Wasileski, all of whom are making their Beaumont debuts. Charles M. Turner III is the Stage Manager.

Pictured: Director Lileana Blain-Cruz and Gabby Beans

Photo Credits: Daniel Rader