VIDEO: Meet DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Zachary Noah Piser on Backstage with Richard Ridge

Piser, who has been part of the Dear Evan Hansen family since March 2019, was previously the 'Evan' alternate on Broadway. He is now the first Asian American actor to step into the role full-time, beginning Tuesday, May 17.

"It was so heartwarming being in the rehearsal room again [after the shutdown]. We couldn't deny that [the show] wouldn't be exactly the same as it was before. I think our team did a really good job of centering us the first day we got back in the room," he explained. "It was the same show, but new territory with one another. I was really happy we did that because it set the tone in such a beautiful way. It's almost like a new chapter of this beautiful story."

