Drama Desk Awards Postpone Nominations Until May 16

The 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards has announced that the nominations for this year's awards will now take place on Monday, May 16, two weeks later than previously announced.

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater honors for which productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories.

The year's cutoff for Drama Desk Award consideration will still be May 1.

Additional details will be announced shortly.

The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. The Drama Desk Awards reflect enthusiasm for all aspects of New York's professional theater.