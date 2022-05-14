WATCH: Lizzo Recreates Aaron Tveit's Viral 'El Tango De Roxanne' on TikTok

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

Lizzo has taken to TikTok to recreate the viral clip of Aaron Tveit singing 'El Tango De Roxanne' in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Watch below!

Aaron Tveit played his final performance as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The role is now played by Derek Klena.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.