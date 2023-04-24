Wake Up With BWW 4/24: PRIMA FACIE Reviews and Photos, Plus a Message From Mike Birbiglia!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

First, we'd like to wish a happy opening to Good Night, Oscar, which officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Last night, Prima Facie opened on Broadway. Read all of the reviews and check out all new photos below!

Check out photos of Pamela Anderson, Adam Lambert, Peppermint, Keke Palmer, and more at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's The Center Gala.

Plus, watch an exclusive message from Mike Birbiglia in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

A Birthday Message From Mike Birbiglia We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

Today's Top Stories

Video: When Theatre Gone Wrong Goes Right

by Nicole Rosky

What is Mischief? Mischief shows can currently be watched all over the globe with their award-winning smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong currently playing in London and New York. Their next show, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, will premiere with a limited engagement starting March 17, 2023 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Recap all the latest from Mischief with these videos!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway

by Blair Ingenthron

Prima Facie opens on Broadway tonight, Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theater (252 West 45th Street). Check out new production photos here!. (more...)

A History of Broadway's Lost Theatres

by Jennifer Ashley Tepper

This month, the reader question was: Which Broadway theaters have been demolished/repurposed and when/why?. (more...)

Review Roundup: PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie Comer Opens on Broadway

by Review Roundups

Jodie Comer (Emmy Award winner for 'Killing Eve') makes her Broadway debut in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller under the direction of Justin Martin (The Jungle), opening at the Golden Theater tonight, Sunday, April 23. Read the reviews here!. (more...)

Photos: Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, Sara Bareilles, & Jennifer Holliday Visit SHUCKED on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, Sara Bareilles, and Jennifer Holliday visited Shucked on Broadway this week. Check out our photos here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Footage from Disney's AIDA in the Netherlands

by Blair Ingenthron

Watch the Dutch cast of Disney's Aida perform 'My Strongest Suit' and 'The Dance of The Robe.'. (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Good Night, Oscar, Good Morning, Alex Wyse

by Jayke Workman

Oh My Pod U Guys, this week Jayke is joined by Broadway actor, writer, and producer, Alex Wyse, to talk about playing opposite Sean Hayes in the new play, Good Night, Oscar, on Broadway! Alex chats about his experience directing his own films and shorts, Summoning Sylvia and Indoor Boys, and shares what it was like co-creating the off-broadway musical comedy, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet. He also touches on being openly queer, and how that has informed how he approaches creating and producing new works.. (more...)

Video: Chita Rivera Discusses Her Legendary Career and New Memoir on CBS Sunday Morning

by Blair Ingenthron

Watch Chita Rivera discuss her early life, career, and new book with CBS Sunday Morning.. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside the Los Angeles LGBT Center's The Center Gala

by Blair Ingenthron

Check out photos of Pamela Anderson, Adam Lambert, Peppermint, Keke Palmer, and more at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's The Center Gala!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Good Night, Oscar opens on Broadway tonight!

- Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will host their Easter Bonnet tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!