Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oh My Pod U Guys
Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys

Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Good Night, Oscar, Good Morning, Alex Wyse

Join Jayke Workman and Alex Wyse for an all new episode of Oh My Pod You Guys.

Apr. 23, 2023  

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Oh My Pod U Guys, this week Jayke dives into all the latest Broadway news in the segment, the BroadwayWorld recap. Then Jayke is joined by Broadway actor, writer, and producer, Alex Wyse, to talk about playing opposite Sean Hayes in the new play, Good Night, Oscar, on Broadway! Alex chats about his experience directing his own films and shorts, 'Summoning Sylvia' and 'Indoor Boys', and shares what it was like co-creating the off-broadway musical comedy, 'A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet.' He also touches on being openly queer, and how that has informed how he approaches creating and producing new works.

Alex Wyse has appeared on Broadway in Waitress, Deaf West's Spring Awakening, and Lysistrata Jones, on tour in Wicked, and off-Broadway in Ride the Cyclone, Bare, and Triassic Parq. Regionally he has worked at Hartford Stage, The Wallis Annenberg, Paper Mill Playhouse, Cleveland Play House, Maltz Jupiter, Huntington, Lyric Stage Company of Boston, and more. TV credits include "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Other Two," "Iron Fist," "Masters of Sex," "NCIS: LA," "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Switched at Birth," "Modern Family," "Agent X," "A to Z," "Bad Judge," and "Bored to Death." As a creator, he was co-writer/star of off-Broadway's A Commercial Jingle For Regina Comet, co-creator/star of the Emmy-nominated "Indoor Boys," and co-director/writer of the upcoming feature film, Summoning Sylvia. BFA: Boston University.







Related Stories
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Lesli Margherita: Like the Pizza, Not the Drink Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Lesli Margherita: Like the Pizza, Not the Drink
In this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway star, Lesli Margherita, to talk all things Matilda, tap dancing in a gold tuxedo on a Broadway stage, and performing on the West End. Lesli shares her experience of doing a one woman show off Broadway, and performing regionally all over the country. She even touches on working with legends like Randy Skinner.
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Thank Goodness! Its Carrie St. Louis Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Thank Goodness! It's Carrie St. Louis
This week, Jayke is joined by Broadway's Carrie St. Louis to talk about her incredible theatrical career, including her time as Glinda in Wicked. Carrie shares her experience playing Sherrie in Rock of Ages, and how much she loved playing Lauren in Kinky Boots. We also talk about how much fun she is having starring as Rose in the off-broadway production of Titanique, currently running at the Daryl Roth Theater.
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bikini Bottom Babe, Abby C. Smith Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bikini Bottom Babe, Abby C. Smith
Oh my pod, u guys! This week Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Abby C. Smith, to chat about her experience originating the role of Mrs. Puff in The Spongebob Musical on Broadway. Abby touches on how having musical parents influenced her life as a musician and artist. She also speaks on being an ally to the queer community, and how she loves the art form of drag.
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Freestyling on Sesame Street with Aneesa Folds Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Freestyling on Sesame Street with Aneesa Folds
This week, Jayke dives into their segment, the BroadwayWorld Recap, sharing all the hottest Bway news. Then Jayke is joined by freestyle rap artist and Broadway performer, Aneesa Folds.

From This Author - Jayke Workman


Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Good Night, Oscar, Good Morning, Alex WyseExclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Good Night, Oscar, Good Morning, Alex Wyse
April 23, 2023

Oh My Pod U Guys, this week Jayke is joined by Broadway actor, writer, and producer, Alex Wyse, to talk about playing opposite Sean Hayes in the new play, Good Night, Oscar, on Broadway! Alex chats about his experience directing his own films and shorts, Summoning Sylvia and Indoor Boys, and shares what it was like co-creating the off-broadway musical comedy, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet. He also touches on being openly queer, and how that has informed how he approaches creating and producing new works.
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Lesli Margherita: Like the Pizza, Not the DrinkExclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Lesli Margherita: Like the Pizza, Not the Drink
April 16, 2023

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway star, Lesli Margherita, to talk all things Matilda, tap dancing in a gold tuxedo on a Broadway stage, and performing on the West End. Lesli shares her experience of doing a one woman show off Broadway, and performing regionally all over the country. She even touches on working with legends like Randy Skinner.
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Thank Goodness! It's Carrie St. LouisExclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Thank Goodness! It's Carrie St. Louis
April 9, 2023

This week, Jayke is joined by Broadway's Carrie St. Louis to talk about her incredible theatrical career, including her time as Glinda in Wicked. Carrie shares her experience playing Sherrie in Rock of Ages, and how much she loved playing Lauren in Kinky Boots. We also talk about how much fun she is having starring as Rose in the off-broadway production of Titanique, currently running at the Daryl Roth Theater.
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bikini Bottom Babe, Abby C. SmithExclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bikini Bottom Babe, Abby C. Smith
April 2, 2023

Oh my pod, u guys! This week Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Abby C. Smith, to chat about her experience originating the role of Mrs. Puff in The Spongebob Musical on Broadway. Abby touches on how having musical parents influenced her life as a musician and artist. She also speaks on being an ally to the queer community, and how she loves the art form of drag.
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Freestyling on Sesame Street with Aneesa FoldsExclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Freestyling on Sesame Street with Aneesa Folds
March 26, 2023

This week, Jayke dives into their segment, the BroadwayWorld Recap, sharing all the hottest Bway news. Then Jayke is joined by freestyle rap artist and Broadway performer, Aneesa Folds.
share