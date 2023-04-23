Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Good Night, Oscar, Good Morning, Alex Wyse

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Oh My Pod U Guys, this week Jayke dives into all the latest Broadway news in the segment, the BroadwayWorld recap. Then Jayke is joined by Broadway actor, writer, and producer, Alex Wyse, to talk about playing opposite Sean Hayes in the new play, Good Night, Oscar, on Broadway! Alex chats about his experience directing his own films and shorts, 'Summoning Sylvia' and 'Indoor Boys', and shares what it was like co-creating the off-broadway musical comedy, 'A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet.' He also touches on being openly queer, and how that has informed how he approaches creating and producing new works.

Alex Wyse has appeared on Broadway in Waitress, Deaf West's Spring Awakening, and Lysistrata Jones, on tour in Wicked, and off-Broadway in Ride the Cyclone, Bare, and Triassic Parq. Regionally he has worked at Hartford Stage, The Wallis Annenberg, Paper Mill Playhouse, Cleveland Play House, Maltz Jupiter, Huntington, Lyric Stage Company of Boston, and more. TV credits include "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Other Two," "Iron Fist," "Masters of Sex," "NCIS: LA," "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Switched at Birth," "Modern Family," "Agent X," "A to Z," "Bad Judge," and "Bored to Death." As a creator, he was co-writer/star of off-Broadway's A Commercial Jingle For Regina Comet, co-creator/star of the Emmy-nominated "Indoor Boys," and co-director/writer of the upcoming feature film, Summoning Sylvia. BFA: Boston University.