Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Footage from Disney's AIDA in the Netherlands

The world premiere is today, 23 April 2023 in the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen.

Apr. 23, 2023  

AIDA, the musical by Elton John and Tim Rice has been reworked and updated, and the world premiere is today, 23 April 2023 in the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen. Gaia Aikman (The Lion King, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical), April Darby (Sister Act, The Bodyguard) and Naidjim Severina (The Lion King, Kinky Boots) are playing the lead roles in the production.

Check out video clips from "My Strongest Suit" and "Dance of the Robes" below!

The updated version of AIDA differs in a number of respects from the version performed here from 2001 to 2003, which attracted 1.3 million visitors. It goes without saying that the iconic music and lyrics by Sir Elton John (The Lion King, Billy Elliot) and Tim Rice (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita) have remained the same, but the creative team, led by director Schele Williams, has given the musical a contemporary feel without compromising its original quality.

The narrative of AIDA remains intact in this renewed version. It is the compelling and fateful story of two lovers belonging to feuding nations, torn between their conflicted loyalties to their countries and to each other. This love story is set against the backdrop of a nation immersed in nationalism that seeks to expand its empire by invading another country.

The music in AIDA is some of the most iconic in the history of musicals. The collaboration between Elton John and Tim Rice, who were inspired by the 1871 opera of the same name by the great Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi, resulted in a series of songs. Songs such as Written in the Stars, A Step Too Far, God Loves Nubia, and Easy as Life have remained just as beautiful and eloquent after translation into Dutch. When it first came out, AIDA was performed in 14 different languages in 20 countries, and is now on the bucket list of a whole new generation of musical lovers, who will be able to fall in love with it at the AFAS Circustheater in 2023.






Related Stories
Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway
Prima Facie opens on Broadway tonight, Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theater (252 West 45th Street). Check out new production photos here!
Photos: THE GIRL FROM PLAINVILLE Cast Visits Colton Ryan in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo
Photos: THE GIRL FROM PLAINVILLE Cast Visits Colton Ryan in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
The Girl from Plainville stars Chloe Sevigny, Aya Cash, and Chinasa Ogbuagu, as well as showrunner Liz Hannah and casting director Jodi Angstreich, visited co-star Colton Ryan backstage at New York, New York. Check out the photos here!
Photos: Stars Arrive at THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Opening Night! Photo
Photos: Stars Arrive at THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Opening Night!
Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, opened Thursday, April 20, at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of stars arriving on the red carpet here!
Barry Humphries, Creator of Dame Edna Everage, Passes Away at 89 Photo
Barry Humphries, Creator of Dame Edna Everage, Passes Away at 89
Barry Humphries, comedian and creator of Dame Edna Everage, passed away surrounded by family at a hospital in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, April 22.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: When Theatre Gone Wrong Goes RightVideo: When Theatre Gone Wrong Goes Right
April 23, 2023

What is Mischief? Mischief shows can currently be watched all over the globe with their award-winning smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong currently playing in London and New York. Their next show, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, will premiere with a limited engagement starting March 17, 2023 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Recap all the latest from Mischief with these videos!
Video: Chita Rivera Discusses Her Legendary Career and New Memoir on CBS Sunday MorningVideo: Chita Rivera Discusses Her Legendary Career and New Memoir on CBS Sunday Morning
April 23, 2023

Watch Chita Rivera discuss her early life, career, and new book with CBS Sunday Morning.
Video: Watch Footage from Disney's AIDA in the NetherlandsVideo: Watch Footage from Disney's AIDA in the Netherlands
April 23, 2023

Watch the Dutch cast of Disney's Aida perform 'My Strongest Suit' and 'The Dance of The Robe.'
Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway
April 23, 2023

Prima Facie opens on Broadway tonight, Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theater (252 West 45th Street). Check out new production photos here!
Broadway Jukebox: Songs for Earth DayBroadway Jukebox: Songs for Earth Day
April 22, 2023

Happy Earth Day! Today we celebrate Mother Nature in all of her glory, because she sure can provide. As we pause to appreciate our beautiful planet and think about ways to protect it from harm, use this playlist as musical motivation.
share