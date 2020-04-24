Wake Up With BWW 4/24: Drama League Gratitude Award Nominations, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The National Theatre has announced the next two productions that will be streamed live on the National Theatre's YouTube channel as part of National Theatre at Home! The productions are Antony and Cleopatra, and Frankenstein starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Drama League's Gratitude Awards Spring 2020 Nominations videos are Live! Stars, including Nathan Lane, Megan Hilty, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara, Aaron Tveit, Idina Menzel and more, have all nominated who they would like to win the Gratitude Award.

Additional star performances were announced today for the all-star special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration.' The new stars include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Ben Platt and more!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) National Theatre Announces FRANKENSTEIN With Benedict Cumberbatch and ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA Will Be Available to Stream

The National Theatre has announced the next two productions that will be streamed live on YouTube every Thursday at 7PM BST via the National Theatre's YouTube channel as part of National Theatre at Home; the new initiative to bring content to the public accessed from their homes during coronavirus.. (more...)

2) Amanda Kloots on Nick Cordero's Health Status: 'We're in a Waiting Game'

Prayers (and dancing!) continue for Nick Cordero, who remains in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus. His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots shared an update today on Instagram:. (more...)

3) VIDEOS: Nathan Lane, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara, Aaron Tveit, Idina Menzel, and More Announce Their Nominations For the Drama League's Gratitude Awards

The Drama League's Gratitude Awards Spring 2020 Nominations videos are Live! Stars, including Nathan Lane, Megan Hilty, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara, Aaron Tveit, Idina Menzel and more, have all nominated who they would like to win the Gratitude Award.. (more...)

4) Living Room Concerts: WICKED's Lindsay Pearce Sings 'Waving Through a Window'

by BroadwayWorld TV

For today's performance we've got Wicked's Lindsay Pearce singing 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen!. (more...)

5) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Ben Platt and More Join Sondheim 90th Birthday Virtual Celebration

Additional star performances were announced today for the all-star special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration', this Sunday, April 26 at 8:00 PM ET.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Andrew Keenan-Bolger

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's La Traviata, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowAtHome series continues tonight at 6:30pm with 54 SINGS LEGALLY BLONDE. Watch on YouTube here!

- Learn choreography from SIX with Jodie Steele! Watch the workshop on Facebook Live here!

- Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's Broadway Jackbox returns tonight! Watch it on Twitch!

BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- The Finale!

BroadwayWorld has partnered with musical legend Michael Feinstein for an up-close and personal daily series- Conversations and Music. Over the next few weeks, check back to watch as Michael showcases his collection of memorabilia and archives along with stories and songs from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, the Great American Songbook and much more. Some episodes will even include music from his piano in his studio!

What we're geeking out over: Nathan Lane Gives Stephen Colbert A Tour of His Showbiz Memorabilia

Nathan Lane logged into THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert last night for a chat! Check out Nathan below giving Stephen tour of his showbiz memorabilia and a wonderful memory of meeting the legendary Walter Mathau.

What we're watching: Broadway Sessions Goes Digital!

During this time of quarantine, Broadway Sessions will be offering digital programming on Thursday evenings through Facebook LIVE.

Performers last night include: Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful, Great Comet), Arbender Robinson (Book of Mormon, Ragtime), Bret Shuford (Wicked, The Little Mermaid), Ta'Rea Campbell (Hamilton, Aida), Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys), Brandi Chavonne Massey (Wicked, Caroline or Change), Hannah Cruz (Hamilton), Romelda Teron Benjamin (BKLYN, Bare), Todd Buonopane (Spelling Bee, 30 Rock), Emily Schultheis (Wicked, Almost Famous) and more. The stream will also feature performances by up and comers Darren Cementina and Chris Graham.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Barbra Streisand, who turns 78 today!

Last year, Streisand released an album, Walls. With the longest span of number one albums in history, Streisand has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list, an honor which includes fellow duet partners Elvis Presley and Billy Joel. Streisand also has the longest span of number one albums in history, just under 50 years. She made her Broadway debut in in 1962's I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE and returned to the Great White Way for 1964's FUNNY GIRL.

The best-selling female recording artist in history, Streisand partnered with some of Hollywood's biggest stars to sing Broadway classics her latest album "Encore". Following the release of her 2014 record-breaking "Partners," "ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway" is Streisand's third and long-awaited Broadway album. Streisand released "The Broadway Album" and "Back to Broadway" in 1985 and 1993, respectfully, both of which went multi-platinum.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles