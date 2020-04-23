Amanda Kloots on Nick Cordero's Health Status: 'We're in a Waiting Game'

Prayers (and dancing!) continue for Nick Cordero, who remains in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus. His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots shared an update today on Instagram:

"Right now we're in a bit of a waiting game. The doctors said that there was nothing on the MRI that would show that he won't wake up, which is amazing news." she says. "This is his twelfth day out of sedation and the doctors do think he should have woken up by now, however, they are saying that he was heavily sedated for 14 days before that... so we are just hoping and praying every day that Nick wakes up. In the meantime, the doctors are thinking about slowly trying to get him off the ventilator and maybe put in a trach to make him be more comfortable. And they are slowly reducing the medications and machines he is on."

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $400,000. If you can donate, please do so by clicking here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





