WATCH NOW! Broadway Sessions Goes Digital Tonight!
During this time of quarantine, Broadway Sessions will be offering digital programming on Thursday evenings through Facebook LIVE.
TONIGHT a roster of Broadway favorites will share their go to audition songs and stories from "inside the room". Some hilarious, some horrifying some triumphant, all EPIC!
Performers scheduled to perform include: Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful, Great Comet), Arbender Robinson (Book of Mormon, Ragtime), Bret Shuford (Wicked, The Little Mermaid), Ta'Rea Campbell (Hamilton, Aida), Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys), Brandi Chavonne Massey (Wicked, Caroline or Change), Hannah Cruz (Hamilton), Romelda Teron Benjamin (BKLYN, Bare), Todd Buonopane (Spelling Bee, 30 Rock), Emily Schultheis (Wicked, Almost Famous) and more. The stream will also feature performances by up and comers Darren Cementina and Chris Graham.
BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.
