Wake Up With BWW 4/20: Rob Roth Steps Down After Email in Support of Rudin Goes Public, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

UK director Rob Roth is stepping down as director of Beauty and the Beast UK tour after an email that he wrote in support of Scott Rudin was made public. In reference to Karen Olivo, Roth wrote that Rudin should receive "an honorary Tony for somehow getting that horrible woman to quit acting. God bless you Scott for your service to American theatre."

Read more about this and other top stories below.



1) John Cameron Mitchell Will Play Joe Exotic in New NBC Series

by TV News Desk

In 1998, Mitchell wrote (along with composer Stephen Trask) and starred in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, an Obie Award-winning off-Broadway rock musical about a genderqueer East German rock musician chasing after an ex-lover who plagiarized her songs.. (more...)

2) Rob Roth Steps Down as Director of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST UK Tour After Email to Scott Rudin Goes Public

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, following a recent story by the Hollywood Reporter about Scott Rudin's abusive workplace behavior, the producer has announced that he will 'step back' from Broadway productions. Since then, UK director Rob Roth has come under heat as an email that he wrote in support of Rudin was made public.. (more...)

3) Construction Begins on TSX Broadway Times Square Hotel

Construction has begun on the new 470-foot hotel in Times Square, located at 1568 Broadway.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: See Adam Driver & Marion Cotillard in the Trailer for New Musical ANNETTE

by Stage Tube

Driver and Cotillard did their own singing for the film, which features music from the rock band Sparks. . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jeremy Jordan

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito Starring Lucy Crowe, Barbara Frittoli, Elina Garanča, Kate Lindsey, Giuseppe Filianoti, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Harry Bicket. Production by Jean-Pierre Ponnelle. From December 1, 2012. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm. Tonight's episode is My First Time: Broadway Debuts with guest host Charl Brown joined by Stark Sands, Krystal Joy Brown and Pearl Sun​. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: One Week Left to Submit for Season 3 of Next on Stage - Calling All High School and College Students!

Calling all high school and college students! The deadline to enter into season 3 of Next on Stage is fast approaching-- get your audition in by April 25 at 11:59pm ET.

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

What we're watching: Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus Perform 'Move On' in Concert With Seth Rudetsky

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus joined Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, April 18 (3pm and 8pm).

Check out a clip of the pair performing 'Move On' below!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!