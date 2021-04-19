Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: See Adam Driver & Marion Cotillard in the Trailer for New Musical ANNETTE

The film will serve as opener for the Cannes Film Festival, premiering on July 6, 2021.

Apr. 19, 2021  

Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard star in director Leox Carax's English-language film debut, a musical drama called "Annette."

Watch the trailer below!

Set in Los Angeles, Annette stars Driver as a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann, a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. With the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down.

In "Annette," audiences get a glimpse of the different stages of the central relationship from the beginning of their romance to their married life as well as the life-changing arrival of their titular daughter.

Driver and Cotillard did their own singing for the film, which features music from the rock band Sparks.

