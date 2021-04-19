Construction Begins on TSX Broadway Times Square Hotel

Construction has begun on the new 470-foot hotel in Times Square, located at 1568 Broadway, New York Yimby reports.

The project also includes the raising of the Palace Theater to add additional retail space at ground level. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, this section of the project is expected to be completed by mid-2021.

The new hotel, dubbed TSX Broadway, is designed by PBDW Architects, Mancini Duffy, and Perkins Eastman and developed by L&L Holding Company, Maefield Development, and Fortress Investment Group.

The project will create 75,000 square feet of retail space with 15,000 square feet on the ground floor alone, as well as 100 feet of storefront facing Times Square. A 4,000-square-foot performance venue will also be included, featuring Times Square's only permanent outdoor stage.

The Palace Theater is undergoing a $50 million renovation, which includes the refurbishment of its ornate plaster, 10,000 square feet of additional back-of-house space, a new lobby with a bar and box office, new chandeliers, additional restrooms, new seats, a new marquee, and improved acoustics.

