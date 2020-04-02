Wake Up With BWW 4/2: Rest in Peace Adam Schlesinger, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We were saddened to report yesterday that Adam Schlesinger has passed away due to complications from virus. The Broadway and music communities are mourning his loss. Read his full obituary below.

Below, check out today's top stories, including some upcoming live online events you can watch today!

1) Nick Cordero is in the ICU, May be Positive for COVID-19

Nick Cordero is currently in the ICU, with what was thought to be pneumonia, but may be COVID-19.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Watch Carole King Sing 'So Far Away'

by Stage Tube

Carole King has shared a video of herself singing what feels like an anthem of social distancing, So Far Away.. (more...)

3) Living Room Concerts: Greetings From Jackie Hoffman

by BroadwayWorld TV

For today's performance we've got greetings from Jackie Hoffman!. (more...)

4) J.K Rowling Launches HARRY POTTER AT HOME

J.K Rowling has launched launched an online Harry Potter hub for kids, families and fans during the virus lockdown, harrypotterathome.com.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a Nicole Henry, who will preview her upcoming concert, I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Music of Whitney Houston. Watch on Facebook Live!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with John Adams's Verdi's Don Carlo, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's new online programming continues today at 5pm with Joel Grey, Steven Skybell, and the cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish sitting down with Zalmen Mlote Watch on the company's Facebook here!

-Leave a Light On continue with Declan Egan, Hannah-Grace Lawson, and Velma Celli. Find out more here!

-Noah Galvin leads snack and chat time for teens and college kids on Broadway Babysitters .

- Ailey All Access continues with new releases, including Yannick Lebrun's Saa Magni and Bradley Shelver's Where There Are Tongues.

Broadway Mourns: Award-Winning Songwriter Adam Schlesinger Passes Away Due to COVID-19 Complications

Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger has passed away from virus-related complications. He was 52 years old.

Earlier in the week it was reported that doctors had placed Schlesinger in a medically induced coma and that the musician was breathing with the help of a ventilator after contracting the virus.

Read his full obituary here.

BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- Making Music with Singing Bowls!

BroadwayWorld has partnered with musical legend Michael Feinstein for an up-close and personal daily series- Conversations and Music. Over the next few weeks, check back to watch as Michael showcases his collection of memorabilia and archives along with stories and songs from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, the Great American Songbook and much more. Some episodes will even include music from his piano in his studio!

What we're watching: Watch Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett on R&H GOES LIVE! With Laura Osnes

Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett joined Laura Osnes for R&H Goes Live! with a beautiful acoustic rendition of "The Sound of Music" / "Edelweiss" followed by a live Q&A.

Social Butterfly: Patti LuPone Embodies Norma Desmond in New Basement Tour!

Patti LuPone has been gracing us all with video tours of her basement. Today she decided to embody the spirit of Sunset Boulevard's Norma Desmond!

